NBA Insiders Reveal Surprising Celtics-Giannis Antetokounmpo Update

The Boston Celtics have spent much of the past year insisting that Jaylen Brown remains a cornerstone of the franchise. Yet as speculation surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future intensifies, Boston continues to surface as a team that league insiders believe has not completely left the Milwaukee Bucks superstar’s radar.

Veteran NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported this week that while the Miami Heat are widely viewed as Antetokounmpo’s preferred destination should he ever leave Milwaukee, the Celtics remain a franchise that continues to be mentioned behind the scenes.

“Sources close to the process consistently say that they believe that Miami is at the top of Antetokounmpo’s current wish list but likewise continue to whisper that the idea of landing in Boston is still in his thoughts somewhere,” Stein and Fischer wrote in their latest Stein Line newsletter.

The report arrives as anticipation builds around one of the NBA’s biggest offseason questions: whether the Bucks will seriously entertain moving the face of their franchise before the June 24 NBA Draft.

Celtics Continue to Linger in Giannis Antetokounmpo Conversation

Any scenario involving Antetokounmpo immediately places Boston among the league’s most intriguing teams.

The Celtics remain one of the NBA’s premier organizations despite seeing their championship bid derailed by a 3-1 collapse in the opening round. With Brown entering the prime of his career and Boston still possessing a championship-caliber infrastructure, the franchise naturally appeals to stars seeking a path to contention.

But interest and feasibility are not necessarily the same thing.

Acquiring Antetokounmpo would require one of the most complex trades in recent NBA history. Beyond assembling enough salary and draft compensation to satisfy Milwaukee, Boston would also need confidence that Antetokounmpo intends to remain long-term.

The two-time MVP becomes eligible for a four-year extension worth approximately $275 million this fall, a factor expected to influence any trade discussions involving him.

Brian Windhorst Casts Doubt on Celtics Scenario

Not everyone around the league is convinced Boston is a realistic landing spot.

ESPN insider Brian Windhorst recently challenged the growing speculation linking Antetokounmpo to the Celtics, saying he has not heard evidence that Boston ranks among the superstar’s preferred destinations.

“I have not heard that Boston is on Giannis’ list,” Windhorst said during an appearance with CLNS Media.

More importantly, Windhorst questioned whether Antetokounmpo would be willing to commit long-term to the Celtics if a deal were completed.

“When you talk about Giannis, you have to realize that he has one year on his contract. He can be a free agent next summer,” Windhorst later said on ESPN’s Get Up. “He has to want to go to the place. Is he willing to extend his contract in Boston? Until I hear those two things, I can’t get that this is going down the track.”

That uncertainty could prove significant for Celtics president Brad Stevens, who has consistently resisted the temptation to make reactionary moves.

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Jaylen Brown Remains Central to Boston’s Plans

Any discussion involving Antetokounmpo inevitably circles back to Brown.

League executives have long viewed the six-time All-Star as Boston’s most valuable trade asset outside of Tatum. Financially, any realistic Antetokounmpo package would almost certainly require Brown’s involvement, given the salary-matching requirements attached to a deal of that magnitude.

Yet all public indications suggest the Celtics remain committed to their All-NBA wing.

Brown showed this season that he could be the alpha of a bona fide playoff team in what is arguably the best campaign of his career. The 2024 Finals MVP averaged career highs of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists while helping keep the Celtics near the top of the Eastern Conference despite Tatum’s absence for the majority of the season.

After the season, Brown dismissed questions about his future.

“I love Boston,” Brown said. “If it was up to me, I’d play in Boston for the next 10 years.”

Stevens has echoed that sentiment publicly, even as rival teams continue monitoring the situation. Fischer previously reported that the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans have all been viewed around the league as potential Brown suitors if Boston ever became willing to engage in trade talks.

For now, however, the Celtics remain committed to the Brown-Tatum foundation that delivered Banner 18.

Whether that commitment is strong enough to withstand the possibility of Antetokounmpo becoming available may soon become one of the defining questions of the NBA offseason.