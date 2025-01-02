Celtics Heavily Represented in First Round of All-Star Voting

Despite a shaky end to 2024, the Boston Celtics have been one of the best basketball teams on the planet over the last 18 months. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have emerged as genuine All-Star talents, with the former a clear-cut top-five player in the world.

With the 2025 All-Star game fast approaching, we’re starting to see how the early All-Star race is shaping up. On Tuesday, Jan. 2, the NBA released the results from the first round of voting.

Tatum is second among Eastern Conference front-court talents, with Brown sitting fifth. Derrick White is a surprise inclusion in the backcourt, sitting 10th behind Tyler Herro in ninth.

White has earned his opportunity to contend for a spot in the All-Star game. He’s consistently proven himself to be one of the most impactful members of the Celtics rotation. Furthermore, he’s emerged as the best shot-blocking guard in the league. Unfortunately for White, the East is stacked with guard talent, making it almost impossible for White to climb high enough to earn a reserve spot.

Celtics Reportedly Keeping Tabs on Lonnie Walker

The Celtics have an elite guard trio of White, Jrue Holiday and Payton Pritchard. However, they’ve looked a little thin on the wing, especially as Sam Hauser has been dealing with lower back issues throughout the opening third of the season.

According to Marc Stein, the Celtics are one of five teams keeping tabs on Lonnie Walker IV.

“Lonnie Walker IV is drawing NBA interest and can be bought out of his Žalgiris contract in the EuroLeague by any NBA team until Feb. 18,” Stein reported on X. “Potential suitors said to include Sixers, Wolves, Heat, Nuggets and Celtics. Walker went to camp with Boston.”

Walker could provide backup at the point or in the shooting guard position. Furthermore, he could slide up into a small forward role to provide Boston with some scoring off the catch.

Boston or any other NBA team must pay $450,000 to bring Walker back from Europe. Furthermore, an agreement would need to be made before Feb. 18. Walker spent the summer with the Celtics before they decided not to offer him a full-scale contract for the 2024-25 season.

Celtics Receive Praise From Magic Johnson

The Celtics’ three All-Star candidates this season are largely due to their style of play. Joe Mazzulla has his roster moving the ball on every possession. The Celtics consistently look for the best shot available. On defense, the team takes pride in shutting teams down.

In a recent interview with ‘Speak,’ Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson praised the Celtics’ style of play.

“That team listen, I love the way they play because five guys touch the ball,” Johnson said. “It might be the only team in basketball right now that the ball moves around. (Al) Horford touches it, and they’re screening and moving. And when they got Jrue Holiday, that was it.”

Interestingly, if Kristaps Porzingis had been healthy this season, Boston could have four All-Star candidates on its roster. Mazzulla has a highly competitive roster, so they’re unlikely to be phased by the current All-Star voting. Instead, the Celtics will be focused on winning back-to-back championships.

Still, the Celtics fanbase would undoubtedly like to see a string of Celtics players earning recognition for their level of play to begin the season.