Celtics Get Mixed Injury News Ahead of Knicks Showdown

The Boston Celtics will have nearly their entire roster available for Friday’s home opener against the New York Knicks. But one of their newest additions remains sidelined.

Guard Devin Carter has been ruled out for the second consecutive game because of an illness, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Carter, who signed a two-way contract with Boston shortly before the regular season, continues recovering from mononucleosis. The illness has interrupted his attempt to establish himself with the Celtics after an encouraging preseason.

The good news for coach Joe Mazzulla is that the rest of his roster carries no injury designations.

The same is essentially true for New York, setting up a meeting between two Eastern Conference contenders eager to bounce back from disappointing opening-night losses.

Devin Carter Remains Out Against Knicks

Carter, the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft, was Boston’s only listed absence before Tuesday’s season opener against Detroit.

He missed that game and will remain unavailable when the Celtics host the Knicks at TD Garden on Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern.

The former Providence College standout had been dealing with the illness during the preseason, missing three exhibition games before Boston finalized its roster.

Although there is no official timetable for his return, Carter’s absence isn’t expected to disrupt Mazzulla’s primary rotation.

Boston has Derrick White, Payton Pritchard and several established veterans available in the backcourt.

The situation is considerably different for the Celtics’ opponent.

The Knicks listed Jaden Akins, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Tyler Nickel as questionable because of their two-way G League assignments.

None of New York’s regular rotation players appeared on the report.

That means Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and the rest of coach Mike Brown’s core are expected to be available.

Celtics Look to Rebound From Stunning Pistons Collapse

Boston enters Friday’s rivalry matchup facing more pressing concerns than Carter’s absence.

The Celtics squandered a 22-point second-half lead Tuesday, falling 121-113 to the Detroit Pistons despite an outstanding debut from Paul George.

George scored 38 points in his first game wearing green, setting a franchise record for points in a Celtics debut.

But Boston couldn’t protect a 72-50 advantage midway through the third quarter as Detroit mounted a furious comeback.

Jayson Tatum struggled offensively, finishing with 13 points on 6-for-23 shooting.

The defeat spoiled George’s arrival and exposed some of the chemistry challenges facing Boston’s revamped lineup.

New York experienced its own disappointment Tuesday.

The defending NBA champions lost 106-100 to the Philadelphia 76ers on a night meant to celebrate their historic championship run.

Towns encountered early foul trouble, while Brunson struggled with his shooting as Philadelphia spoiled the ring ceremony.

Friday offers both teams an opportunity to put those frustrations behind them.

For Boston, the challenge will be maintaining the defensive discipline and offensive execution that disappeared during its collapse in Detroit.

And with virtually every significant player on both sides available, injuries should offer little explanation for whichever team leaves TD Garden still searching for its first victory.