Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Makes Candid Admission After Brutal Start Without Jaylen Brown

Jayson Tatum‘s first regular-season game without Jaylen Brown ended with a familiar burden resting on his shoulders: explaining what went wrong.

The Boston Celtics squandered a 22-point lead in a 121-113 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, with Tatum struggling through one of his least efficient shooting performances.

He finished with 13 points on 6-for-23 shooting, missed all seven of his 3-point attempts and posted a minus-5 rating.

Despite contributing 11 assists and four rebounds, Tatum knew his scoring wasn’t good enough.

“I mean [the shot] felt good, but definitely not one of my best nights,” Tatum told reporters afterward.

“I have to play better,” he added.

His struggles were particularly costly after halftime, when Detroit’s defense turned an apparent Boston victory into a stunning defeat.

Jayson Tatum Struggles as Boston Squanders 22-Point Lead

Tatum made five of his 13 attempts in the first half, producing 10 points while posting a plus-14 rating.

The second half was considerably different.

He shot just 1-for-10 over the final two quarters and finished that stretch with a minus-19 rating.

Detroit’s Ausar Thompson repeatedly challenged Tatum’s shots and made his drives to the basket uncomfortable.

Tatum acknowledged that he needed to adjust.

“Part of my role is scoring,” he said, adding that he might need to slow down when attacking the rim.

Boston led 72-50 early in the third quarter, seemingly positioned to begin its new season with an impressive road victory.

Instead, the Pistons mounted a furious comeback, including a 23-0 fourth-quarter run that turned a 10-point Celtics advantage into a double-digit Detroit lead.

Duncan Robinson scored 21 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, while Jalen Duren and Cade Cunningham added 22 apiece.

The collapse overshadowed Paul George’s spectacular Celtics debut.

George scored 38 points, making seven 3-pointers, but even his performance couldn’t rescue Boston.

Jaylen Brown Enjoys Winning 76ers Debut as Celtics Fall

The contrast with Tatum’s former running mate was difficult to ignore.

Brown made his Philadelphia 76ers debut Tuesday night, helping spoil the New York Knicks’ championship ring ceremony with a 106-100 victory at Madison Square Garden.

The former Celtics star recorded 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block.

He shot 7-for-14 from the field and 2-for-4 from beyond the arc.

Perhaps most revealing was his plus-17 rating, the highest among players on either team.

Brown’s efficient all-around performance helped Philadelphia overcome the defending champions, while Boston struggled to protect a substantial lead without him.

That doesn’t establish whether the trade that sent Brown to Philadelphia will ultimately benefit either franchise.

But opening night provided a striking contrast.

George demonstrated that he can supply the scoring Boston hoped to acquire. Tatum, meanwhile, struggled to find his rhythm as the Celtics adjusted to life without their longtime championship partner.

Boston will have an opportunity to respond Friday when it hosts the Knicks.

For Tatum, the task is straightforward: rediscover the scoring efficiency that has helped define his career.

“There’s a lot of things I could learn from,” he said, “and just be better for next time.”