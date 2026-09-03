Celtics Insider Casts Serious Doubt on Derrick White’s Future in Boston

The Boston Celtics already traded one key contributor this offseason when they sent Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Paul George and draft capital.

They might not be done there, either.

Celtics Insider Thinks Derrick White Could be Next Player to be Traded

During a recent episode of Locked on Celtics, insider John Karalis explained why Derrick White could potentially be the next key cog for Boston placed on the trade block. Karalis pointed to White’s age combined with his contract as main reasons why the Celtics could consider moving on.

“When a guy is 32, makes more than $30 million, and he’s coming off a bad shooting season, it’s fair to start wondering what’s next,” Karalis said. “I’m not worried about Derrick White this season, but also, the second apron spares no one.”

Karalis went on to emphasize his affinity for White as a player, and explained that he isn’t hoping for a move involving White, just that it could be a possibility for Boston.

“I can tell you I don’t want this to be the conversation because I think Derrick White is like a damn near perfect basketball player. He’s not the best on the team for sure. He’s not, he’s not going to be like an MVP candidate, but I just think that Derrick White… Man, I don’t know if I’ve had a higher opinion about a person’s basketball ability,” Kalaris said.

“He just, he handles the ball. He passes it. Well, he doesn’t turn the ball over. He makes the right decision. He typically shoots. Well, he’s an incredible defender. He has great instincts. And he has a great attitude about the game. He doesn’t take himself too seriously. It’s like, man, give me 15 Derrick Whites, and I feel like I’m gonna be okay.”

White averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals per performance for Boston last season. He still has three years and over $96 million remaining on the four-year, $125.9 million contract extension he signed with the Celtics in 2024.

Celtics Wouldn’t Have Trouble Finding Suitors for Derrick White

If they did ultimately decide to trade White, the Celtics likely wouldn’t have a hard time finding interested suitors given his ability as a two-way perimeter player. White is an elite defender who is fresh off his first All-Defensive First Team selection, and he’s capable of spacing the floor on the other end. He shot just 32 percent from long range last season, but he connected on at least 38 percent of his attempts over the three previous seasons.

A move is extremely unlikely before the start of the season, but if the Celtics sputter out of the gate, they could look to shake things up, and moving White could be one way to do so.