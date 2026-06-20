Celtics Target $60 Million Bruising Big Man After Playoff Collapse

The Boston Celtics’ search for frontcourt reinforcements may have identified one of the NBA’s most intriguing trade candidates.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported late Friday in The Stein Line that the Celtics are among the teams interested in Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, whom league sources say is not merely available but is bracing for a trade this summer.

According to Fischer, Boston has liked Stewart “for some time” and is known to be seeking frontcourt upgrades.

The Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs are also reportedly interested in the bruising 25-year-old center.

Stewart has two years and $30 million remaining on his contract, including a team option for the 2027-28 season, making him one of the league’s more attractive trade targets because of both his age and cost certainty.

Detroit, meanwhile, is looking for more shooting and playmaking around franchise cornerstone Cade Cunningham and is believed to be prepared to rely more heavily on Paul Reed behind restricted free agent center Jalen Duren.

Philadelphia Series Exposed Boston’s Need for More Interior Presence

Boston’s interest in Stewart is hardly surprising.

The Celtics’ season unraveled in the first round against Philadelphia, where they squandered a 3-1 series lead and ultimately had no answer for Joel Embiid.

As the former MVP regained his health and rhythm, he increasingly dictated the series.

Over the final three must-win games, Embiid averaged 28.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists while repeatedly punishing Boston in the paint and orchestrating the 76ers’ offense from the post.

The Celtics simply lacked enough size, physicality and rim protection to consistently disrupt him.

The series underscored an uncomfortable reality.

Even with one of the NBA’s most talented perimeter groups, Boston still needs more frontcourt toughness to navigate the Eastern Conference’s biggest playoff matchups.

Stewart’s profile directly addresses that concern.

Stewart Brings Physicality and Defensive Versatility

Stewart appeared in 58 games during the 2025-26 season, averaging 10.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in 22.7 minutes per contest.

While his statistics are modest, his value extends beyond the box score.

The 6-foot-8 center has established himself as one of the NBA’s most physical frontcourt players, capable of defending multiple positions, protecting the paint and bringing an edge that championship teams often covet.

At just 25 years old, Stewart also aligns with Boston’s long-term timeline.

Stewart has two years left on his four-year, $60 million deal. His $15 million average annual salary represents a manageable number under the NBA’s increasingly restrictive collective bargaining agreement and gives acquiring teams financial flexibility.

It is no surprise that Fischer reported multiple suitors are expected to pursue him.

Celtics Possess Trade Pieces That Fit Detroit’s Needs

The Celtics may also have a natural pathway to a deal.

Detroit is seeking floor spacing around Cunningham, and Boston possesses several movable contracts that align with those priorities while fitting Stewart’s salary slot.

Veteran forward Sam Hauser stands out as a particularly intriguing possibility.

Hauser shot 42.1% from three-point range last season, further cementing his reputation as one of the NBA’s premier floor spacers. His ability to stretch defenses and thrive without needing the ball would make him a natural fit alongside Cunningham, who is most effective when surrounded by shooters.

Boston also has additional contracts and draft assets that could help facilitate a trade without disrupting its core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.

Whether the Celtics ultimately pursue Stewart aggressively remains unclear.

But Fischer’s report suggests Boston is actively exploring ways to become bigger, tougher and better equipped for the kind of interior battles that derailed its championship aspirations against Philadelphia.