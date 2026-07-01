NBA World Questions Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics knew trading Jaylen Brown would spark debate.

Few expected the reaction to be this swift or this critical.

Within minutes of ESPN’s Shams Charania reporting that the Celtics had agreed to trade the five-time All-Star and 2024 NBA Finals MVP to the Philadelphia 76ers for 36-year-old former All-Star Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks, analysts, executives and fans across the NBA openly questioned Boston’s return.

The deal marks the end of Brown’s decade-long tenure with the Celtics and represents the franchise’s boldest move yet as it reshapes its roster following last season’s first-round playoff exit.

NBA Analysts Rip Celtics’ Return

Several prominent NBA voices viewed the trade as a significant step backward for Boston.

“This is insane,” The Ringer’s Kirk Goldsberry wrote on X.

Basketball University posted a succinct reaction.

“HOLY BOMB.”

ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel was even more direct.

“The Celtics literally salary-dumped Jaylen Brown…”

Siegel later expanded on why he believed Boston missed a larger opportunity.

“The Celtics could’ve had Giannis for Jaylen Brown, two unprotected first-round picks and one of their younger guys like Hugo Gonzalez. Instead, they get Paul George for Brown… None of this makes any sense for the Celtics, who have clearly taken a massive step back.”

Yahoo Sports NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor also questioned the trade.

“Crazy crazy crazy… hell of an upgrade for the Sixers. Totally bolsters their odds. As for the Celtics: YIKES!”

Longtime NBA analyst Ryen Russillo offered another interpretation.

“Guess the market for Jaylen wasn’t that great.”

Giannis Trade Adds Another Layer

Much of the criticism centered on what Boston reportedly tried to accomplish earlier in the offseason.

According to Charania, the Celtics previously offered Brown along with two unprotected first-round picks to the Milwaukee Bucks in an attempt to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo before Milwaukee instead completed a blockbuster trade with the Miami Heat.

After that avenue closed, Boston expanded its search for trade partners.

By Wednesday, Charania reported the Celtics were “full-blown shopping” Brown around the league, while noting Brown himself never requested a trade.

The eventual return—George, two first-round selections and two second-round picks—left many around the league wondering whether Boston settled for less than expected.

Sportsbooks Reflect Celtics’ New Reality

Oddsmakers quickly adjusted their expectations.

According to ESPN, DraftKings Sportsbook lengthened Boston’s NBA championship odds from +700 to 10-1 following the trade.

The Celtics also slipped from +260 to +360 to win the Eastern Conference and from +120 to +170 to repeat as Atlantic Division champions.

Philadelphia experienced the opposite movement.

The 76ers improved from 60-1 to 22-1 to win the NBA title after adding Brown alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecombe.

Brown Leaves as One of Celtics’ Greatest Players

Brown departs Boston after 10 seasons that transformed him from the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft into one of the franchise’s defining stars.

He earned five All-Star selections, won both the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP awards, and helped deliver the Celtics’ 18th championship.

The trade also comes on the heels of Brown’s finest individual season.

The two-way forward finished sixth in MVP voting, earned All-NBA Second Team honors and averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists, all career highs or matching previous bests.

Whether Boston’s gamble ultimately pays off remains to be seen.

The immediate reaction around the league, however, was unmistakable.

For many analysts and fans, the Celtics gave up one of the NBA’s premier two-way stars—and the return left more questions than answers.