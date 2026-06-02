Celtics Pair Jayson Tatum With $208 Million All-Star Guard in Bold Trade Idea

The 2025-26 season was a huge disappointment for the Boston Celtics, putting a dent in what was an impressive regular season without Jayson Tatum for the majority.

In the wake of that, the Celtics front office is expected to explore potentially significant roster changes this offseason.

While Tatum and Jaylen Brown are expected to remain as the core, the franchise may require moving key pieces from their current core.

One name emerging in trade discussions is Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray. After Denver bowed out in the playoffs in equally underwhelming fashion, rumors are that the Nuggets may listen to offers.

According to Fansided’s Nuggets reporter David Decker, Murray may be in the market for the right returns, and Boston might have that.

“With the Denver Nuggets likely exploring their options this summer, aside from trading Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray’s name keeps popping up as the Nuggets’ biggest trade chip,” Decker wrote. “Of course it does, he just had an All-NBA season for the first time in his career, and he’s also the Nuggets’ second-highest-paid player. But he isn’t playoff Murray anymore, and his defense has been bad.

“Swapping Murray for Derrick White in the backcourt would instantly change the dynamics for the Nuggets,” he added.

The addition of Murray for White is a like-for-like swap but the Celtics will be sacrificing the better defensive star for the better scorer.

Proposed Celtics Trade to Land Murray

Decker explores a trade framework that will send Murray to Boston in exchange for White and forward Sam Hauser.

Salary-wise and needs it is a win-win. Murray is on a four-year $207.8 million maximum extension. He is entering the middle of that contract meaning that his salary fit in Boston will be considerably higher.

White’s deal is $118 million, but with Hauser inside the trade, the Celtics will get close enough space to accommodate Murray. They also have a traded player exception of $27.7 million, which gives them room to operate a max contract deal.

Murray, 29, will bring playoff experience and consistent scoring output to a contending roster like Boston. However, his hefty contract will limit the franchise’s ability to add multiple pieces without further moves.

Absorbing Murray’s salary means the Celtics have to create future cap space to avoid constraints.

Murray’s Fit in Boston With Jayson Tatum

By moving White for Murray, the Celtics will essentially be prioritizing offensive output over defensive gain. They can also move for defensive cover in the front court but White is one of the league’s most versatile and reliable defenders.

The Celtics already lost Jrue Holiday last summer and, while it didn’t seem as much throughout the regular season, their first-round exit showed defensive lapses.

However, with White, they are doing what they didn’t do with Holiday — which is to bring in a good replacement. However, having Murray together with Tatum and Brown will leave little space to acquire an elite defensive cover. So it is a risk if they make a move.

It doesn’t look like the most seamless fit as Denver would look to gain massively from White’s defense rather than lose Murray’s offensive contribution.

The Celtics, who have long been built on that defensive toughness, will have to change dynamics to incorporate Murray.

Murray’s scoring is hard to ignore; he will make the Celtics undoubtedly one of the most potent teams offensively if he joins.