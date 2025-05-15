Joe Mazzulla Reports That Kristaps Porzingis “Couldn’t Breathe”

Against the odds, the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics pulled out a victory in Game Five of their Eastern Conference semi-finals series against the New York Knicks last night. They blew the game open in the second half on their way to a 127-102 triumph that keeps open the slim possibility of being only the 14th team in the 80-year history of the NBA to come back from a 3-1 series deficit.

The odds are so stacked against them, of course, because of the injury to Jayson Tatum. The Celtics lost their superstar wingman in the final minutes of Game Four to what was quickly confirmed to be a torn Achilles tendon, and with him, so went most of the hope of defending their title. If they were to be a man short, he was the last one they would have sacrificed.

Functionally, though, the Celtics are essentially two men down. Up front, Kristaps Porzingis moved into the starting line-up in Tatum’s place and was able to play 12 minutes. But due to the lingering affects of illness, he was largely a non-factor. And seemingly, he is in worse shape than first thought.

Porzingis’s Struggles With Mystery Illness

In his 12 minutes, Porzingis posted a -12 net rating. And in a 25-point victory for his team, that is hard to do. It nevertheless speaks to how ineffective he was on the interior – Porzingis scored 1 point, grabbed 1 rebound and blocked 1 shot, shooting a mere 0-3 from the field and committing two turnovers.

If he is not at the races in this series, it is not for a lack of trying. Porzingis has been labouring with illness all season, playing only 42 regular season games and being in and out of the line-up due to what he described as “lingering fatigue”. He has appeared in every game of the Knicks series, but was completely out of sorts over the first two games and almost scratched for Game Three; the big Latvian’s 4.2 points per game average in the series is a far cry from the 19.5 scoring average he posted in the regular season.

Asked about the welfare of his starting centre after the game, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was candid. In his assessment, Mazzulla stated that Porzingis “couldn’t breathe”, and that he was only available “if absolutely necessary”.

Celtics Need Whatever He Can Give Them

Unfortunately for the Celtics, because of the Tatum injury, Porzingis was necessary. But on the flip side, their tremendous depth in their nine-man rotation, and skill at every position, could cover for their falling comrade.

The Celtics have possibly the deepest centre rotation in the league. Starting at power forward but sliding across when necessary, veteran big Al Horford turns 39 next month, but is still a quality player, able to defend in multiple areas and up to the three-point line far better than an ageing 6-10 big should rightly be able to. And he came through in Game Five, with 12 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists in his 24 minutes of action.

Directly behind Porzingis, the similarly-sized Luke Kornet – a near-30-year-old player who nevertheless has absolutely broken out over the past couple of seasons – had another excellent game. In his 26 minutes, Kornet – whose striking career reinvention from shooter to paint protector completely goes against the usual big man evolution) recorded 10 points, 9 rebounds, and an untold number of his customary distracting jumps.

Nonetheless, despite having the luxury of this depth, the Celtics will still need whatever Porzingis can give them. The versatile scoring machine and rim deterrent that helped get them to this point, and who was so important in last year’s title run, is still noticeable by his absence even with the work of Horford and Kornet. Without Tatum, the Celtics will never be close to full strength. So they will need to get as close to it as they can.