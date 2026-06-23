Celtics Linked to $107 Million Center After Losing Giannis Sweepstakes

The Boston Celtics swung for the biggest prize of the NBA offseason and came up short.

Now, they may be turning their attention toward a more practical frontcourt solution.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, veteran center Myles Turner could emerge as a trade candidate in Milwaukee’s post-Giannis Antetokounmpo era.

“With Antetokounmpo and Portis gone, all eyes turn to holdovers Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma as trade candidates for the Bucks,” Scotto wrote Tuesday.

Scotto added that Turner has long understood his circumstances could change if Antetokounmpo were ever traded. The veteran insider identified the Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers and, notably, the Celtics as teams that could make sense for the 30-year-old center.

For Boston, the timing is intriguing.

Celtics Left Searching for Frontcourt Answers

The Celtics’ pursuit of Antetokounmpo ended when the two-time MVP was traded to the Miami Heat in one of the most consequential deals in recent NBA history.

Boston was widely considered one of the finalists alongside Miami. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Celtics’ proposal centered on 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and two future first-round picks.

Ultimately, the Bucks preferred Miami’s package of Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., rookie guard Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks, a pick swap and a second-round pick.

The decision immediately reshaped the balance of power in the Eastern Conference, pairing Antetokounmpo with Bam Adebayo in Miami while leaving Boston searching for another avenue to improve its frontcourt.

That need became particularly apparent during the Celtics’ stunning first-round collapse against Philadelphia, when Joel Embiid’s physicality and interior dominance exposed Boston’s lack of size and rim protection.

Turner could represent one of the more practical solutions available.

Turner’s Milwaukee Gamble Didn’t Deliver

Turner would not arrive in Boston coming off one of the best seasons of his career.

Instead, the veteran center endured a disappointing campaign amid the uncertainty surrounding Antetokounmpo’s future and a Bucks season that never found stability.

Turner averaged 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.6 blocks while shooting 44.0% from the field and 38.3% from three-point range in 71 games during the 2025-26 season, all declines from his final year with the Indiana Pacers.

The downturn came after Milwaukee made one of the most dramatic decisions of the previous offseason.

In a desperate attempt to convince Antetokounmpo that the franchise remained committed to winning championships, the Bucks stretched and waived Damian Lillard and signed Turner to a four-year, $107 million contract.

The move was intended to preserve Milwaukee’s title window and reassure Antetokounmpo about the organization’s direction.

It ultimately accomplished neither objective.

Less than a year later, Antetokounmpo is gone, and Turner suddenly finds himself in trade discussions.

Turner’s Skill Set Fits Joe Mazzulla’s Vision

Even in a down season, Turner remains one of the NBA’s rare centers capable of protecting the rim while stretching defenses beyond the three-point line.

Those attributes align closely with the identity Joe Mazzulla has built in Boston.

The Celtics have prioritized rim protection, defensive versatility and high-volume three-point shooting under Mazzulla. Turner checks all three boxes. He can anchor the paint defensively, block shots without sacrificing mobility and force opposing centers away from the basket with his perimeter shooting.

That combination could unlock additional spacing for Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Jaylen Brown, whose long-term future in Boston has again become a subject of league-wide scrutiny after his inclusion in the failed Antetokounmpo pursuit, while providing more size and interior resistance against an increasingly imposing Eastern Conference.

Turner is also under contract for three more seasons and is owed $83.55 million, including a player option for the 2028-29 season.

He would not replicate Antetokounmpo’s superstar impact. Few players in basketball can.

But after losing out on the NBA’s biggest offseason prize despite offering Brown and two future first-round picks, the Celtics may need to pivot quickly. A proven two-way center whose value has dipped after a turbulent season in Milwaukee could suddenly become one of the more sensible paths toward addressing Boston’s frontcourt needs — and countering a conference rival now led by the imposing Giannis Antetokounmpo-Bam Adebayo tandem.