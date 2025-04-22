Celtic’s Payton Pritchard Wins 6th Man of the Year

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard has won the Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award, according to a report from NBA Insider Shams Charania.

Pritchard wins the award after one of the best bench performances on the contending Celtics. In 80 games, 77 of which came off the bench, Pritchard averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists and averaged 40.7% from three point range on 7.8 attempts per night.

Pritchard has become a staple of the Boston Celtics offense, as the the guard fits into a free roaming guard who can both play off ball and act as a play maker when stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are on the bench. Pritchard, who’s role has expanded as the team leans into their secondary lineup, has been among the most consistent players in Boston as he helped the team to a 61-21 record.

While not a runaway race, Pritchard claimed the 6th man of they year award over the Detroit Pistons’ Malik Beasley and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Ty Jerome. According to voting, Pritchard won in a landslide, taking 454 total votes, with Beasley second with 279 votes, and Jerome third with 91.

Pritchard is now the fifth Celtic to win the Sixth Man of the Year award, and the first to win since Malcolm Brogdon won the award for Boston in 2023. Pritchard now caps off the 2025 season with the award after breaking the NBA record for the most threes off the bench in a season in March of 2025.

