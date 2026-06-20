Celtics Proposed to Form $528 Million Mega Trio Around Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics could be on the verge of a blockbuster by bringing in Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

As the 2026 NBA draft approaches, a lot of offseason plans will begin to take shape, including that of Milwaukee, who are aiming to move its two-time MVP for decent returns.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, the Celtics and the Bucks could engage in a three-team deal with the Atlanta Hawks being involved.

In a proposed trade, the Celtics would send Jaylen Brown to Atlanta, which would also receive Myles Turner and AJ Green from Milwaukee.

The Celtics will receive Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee and Buddy Hield from Atlanta.

The Bucks would get Onyeka Okongwu, Jonathan Kuminga, Zaccharie Risacher, and Corey Kispert from Atlanta. They also receive the No. 8 pick (via Atlanta), the No. 27 pick (via Boston), and a 2028 first-round pick.

“Boston has hovered around the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes often enough to imagine there’s some degree of interest in getting a deal done,” Buckley wrote. “Especially after some of the strangeness surrounding Brown.”

Brown has been the name to come up in Boston pursuits for Antetokounmpo. Despite remaining firm on trading their star, the Celtics may pivot if a good opportunity arises.

How the Celtics Land Two New Stars

Milwaukee may not be willing to take on Brown’s salary, and he may not be open to joining a rebuild, which is why the Hawks’ inclusion makes so much sense. The Celtics also don’t have an abundance of assets to make a direct deal for Antetokounmpo.

Atlanta is a promising team led by Jalen Johnson and could push for a more consistent postseason appearance with a star like Brown.

Boston would likely operate near or above the luxury tax threshold, but it won’t be in any restriction zone since the franchise is moving off of Brown’s contract. Hield is also included in the deal; he’s a veteran and consistently among the best 3-point shooters in basketball.

The Celtics’ recent efforts to manage payroll while staying competitive suggest that a move prioritizes contention over strict fiscal restraint.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Impact in Boston

The pairing of Jayson Tatum and Antetokounmpo looks solid, arguably more solid than the Tatum-Brown duo, at least on paper. Greek superstar’s elite scoring, rebounding, and defensive versatility will solve Boston’s longstanding needs in the paint.

Antetokounmpo is no doubt a massive upgrade to Neemias Queta, who is Boston’s current frontcourt starter in the center position.

“Adding Antetokounmpo would require some schematic changes for the Shamrocks, but the chance to pair him with Jayson Tatum might be too tempting to overcome,” Buckley added.

For chemistry, the Tatum-Brown combo has served the Celtics well and will be tough to replicate. However, Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP and one of the best players in the league. If anything, a true co-star and decent roster, as Boston’s is all that is needed for him to anchor a serious championship push.

The coming weeks will shed more light on the Antetokounmpo trade situation with several other franchises reportedly readying good bids to table to the Bucks.