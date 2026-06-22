Boston Celtics Have ‘Real Shot’ at Landing Giannis as New Details Emerge

The Boston Celtics may have a more realistic path to Giannis Antetokounmpo than many around the league initially believed.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Monday that one league source told him the Celtics emerged from the weekend “with a real shot” at acquiring the two-time MVP from the Milwaukee Bucks.

The update represents a notable shift in perception surrounding one of the NBA’s biggest offseason storylines.

Earlier reporting from Stein indicated that the Celtics and Miami Heat had engaged in the most advanced trade discussions with Milwaukee regarding Antetokounmpo. The latest intel suggests Boston’s chances may be stronger than previously understood.

“One league source, after my story published, told The Stein Line that the Celtics emerged from the weekend ‘with a real shot’ to win this race with a Jaylen Brown-centric offer,” Stein wrote on X.

UPDATE: One league source, after my story published, told @TheSteinLine that the Celtics emerged from the weekend “with a real shot” to win this race with a Jaylen Brown-centric offer … adding that Milwaukee has considered going ahead even without a third-team facilitator. https://t.co/aaeQ1agUKX — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 22, 2026

With Tuesday night’s NBA Draft looming, the report injects fresh intrigue into a saga that has captivated the league for months.

Jaylen Brown May Be Exactly What Milwaukee Wants

Part of Boston’s growing optimism appears tied to Milwaukee’s apparent view of Brown.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported over the weekend that the Bucks are considering keeping Brown if they acquire him rather than automatically rerouting him elsewhere for additional draft compensation.

That distinction could prove pivotal.

Most executives around the league had assumed Milwaukee would initiate a full rebuild if it traded Antetokounmpo. Instead, the reporting indicates the Bucks may be contemplating a more competitive retool.

Brown, 29, remains one of the NBA’s premier two-way players. The five-time All-Star and 2024 NBA Finals MVP is under contract for approximately $183 million over the next three seasons and would give Milwaukee an accomplished, marketable star capable of helping the franchise remain competitive immediately.

Longtime Heat insider Ira Winderman previously reported that Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam wanted a player who could become “the face of their next era” if Antetokounmpo were ultimately moved.

Few available players fit that description better than Brown.

Celtics May Not Need a Complex Three-Team Deal

Another detail from Stein’s update may be equally important.

Previous reporting had suggested Boston’s pursuit of Antetokounmpo could require a third team to absorb Brown’s contract while supplying Milwaukee with additional draft assets.

Stein reported Monday that may no longer be necessary.

“Milwaukee has considered going ahead even without a third-team facilitator,” he wrote.

The possibility significantly simplifies Boston’s path.

Rather than constructing a complicated, multi-team framework, the Celtics could potentially complete a deal directly with Milwaukee if the sides can agree on the proper package of players and draft compensation.

Stein previously reported that the Bucks have interest in rookie guard Hugo Gonzalez and would likely seek additional draft assets beyond Boston’s No. 27 selection in Tuesday’s draft.

The 20-year-old Spaniard emerged as one of Boston’s more pleasant surprises this season, averaging 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 47.6% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range in 74 games. His defensive versatility and long-term upside have made him one of the Celtics’ most intriguing young assets.

Giannis Could Change Boston’s Championship Outlook

From Boston’s perspective, the appeal of Antetokounmpo remains obvious.

The Celtics’ season ended in stunning fashion after squandering a 3-1 first-round series lead to Philadelphia. As the series progressed, Joel Embiid increasingly exposed Boston’s lack of size, physicality and rim pressure.

There are few players in basketball capable of addressing those shortcomings more dramatically than Antetokounmpo.

Whether Boston ultimately completes a deal remains uncertain.

But Stein’s latest reporting suggests the Celtics have moved beyond being a speculative suitor.

They now appear to have something far more valuable as the NBA Draft approaches:

A legitimate pathway to acquiring one of the game’s biggest stars.