Celtics Young Guard Draws Bucks Interest as Giannis Talks Intensify

The Boston Celtics‘ pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo may have become more expensive.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Milwaukee Bucks have interest in rookie guard Hugo Gonzalez as trade talks involving Antetokounmpo intensify ahead of Tuesday night’s NBA Draft.

“A complete picture there has been harder to pinpoint, but 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown is the widely presumed centerpiece by this point along with Boston’s No. 27 pick in Tuesday’s draft,” Stein wrote Monday. “Sources say that the Bucks have interest in Boston’s prized young Spanish guard Hugo Gonzalez.”

Stein added that Milwaukee would also prefer to acquire a draft pick higher than Boston’s No. 27 selection to pair with its own No. 10 pick in what league executives widely consider one of the deepest drafts in recent years.

The latest reporting adds another layer of complexity to one of the NBA’s biggest offseason storylines.

The Celtics remain one of the two teams, along with the Miami Heat, engaged in the most advanced discussions with Milwaukee regarding Antetokounmpo. Yet the Bucks’ apparent interest in Gonzalez suggests the cost of acquiring the two-time MVP may be continuing to rise.

Hugo Gonzalez’s Rookie Season Raised His Profile Around the League

The interest in Gonzalez is hardly surprising.

The 20-year-old Spaniard emerged as one of Boston’s more pleasant surprises during his rookie season, appearing in 74 games and averaging 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 47.6% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range in 14.5 minutes per game.

He also received second-place votes in NBA All-Rookie Team balloting after gradually earning coach Joe Mazzulla’s trust as a rotation player.

Beyond the statistics, Gonzalez displayed the qualities that made him one of Europe’s top prospects entering the draft: defensive versatility, toughness and a feel for the game that often belied his age.

His breakout performance came in March against Milwaukee, when he recorded a career-high 18 points and 16 rebounds while adding three steals and two blocks in a Celtics victory.

For a Bucks organization potentially preparing for life after Antetokounmpo, Gonzalez represents the type of developmental asset every rebuilding or retooling team covets.

Bucks’ Interest in Jaylen Brown Could Still Help Celtics

While Milwaukee’s apparent interest in Gonzalez increases Boston’s potential price of entry, another recent report suggests the Celtics still possess one of the more compelling trade centerpieces available.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported over the weekend that the Bucks are considering keeping Brown if he is acquired in an Antetokounmpo deal rather than automatically flipping him elsewhere for additional draft compensation.

Most executives around the league had assumed Milwaukee would launch a full rebuild if it traded Antetokounmpo. Instead, the reporting indicates the Bucks may be contemplating a more competitive retool.

Brown, 29, is under contract for another three seasons at approximately $183 million and remains one of the league’s premier two-way wings. A five-time All-Star and the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, he would give Milwaukee an accomplished, marketable player capable of helping the franchise remain relevant immediately.

The emerging picture suggests Milwaukee may be seeking both present and future value.

Brown offers a proven star around whom the Bucks could remain competitive. Gonzalez provides upside and long-term potential. Additional draft assets would further strengthen Milwaukee’s flexibility moving forward.

For Boston, that combination presents both a challenge and an opportunity.

The Celtics possess pieces the Bucks appear to value. The question now is whether they are willing to surrender enough of them to land one of the few players in basketball capable of fundamentally altering the franchise’s championship trajectory.