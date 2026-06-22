Celtics Proposed to Land $208 Million All-NBA Guard Next to Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics are poised to make a major addition this offseason as they chase championship-caliber talent.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo remains reportedly high on Boston’s radar, it may pivot to chasing other options due to the inherent challenges and uncertainties to get the Milwaukee Bucks superstar.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray might emerge as a more attainable option to form a formidable new Big Three alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Jared Koch, the Nuggets would only move Murray if they were getting impactful players for the roster plus draft capital.

“The Celtics, fortunately, have both at their disposal,” Koch wrote. “And if they were interested in taking the increasingly rare route of paying three stars big money at the top of their roster, they could cash in on those assets by acquiring Murray from Denver, and still make the investment worth their while.”

In a proposed trade, the Nuggets would receive Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Hugo Gonzalez, 2 first-round picks (No. 26 in 2026, 2030 unprotected).

The Celtics would then receive Murray.

Murray is not Antetokounmpo, but he is a bonafide star point guard, which the Celtics need.

How the Celtics Can Land Murray

Any path to trading for Murray will hinge on the Nuggets’ stance on clearing their cap space by shedding salaries. The franchise is reportedly open to offers for anyone aside from Nikola Jokic, with Aaron Gordon and Murray high on their payroll.

Murray is on a four-year contract extension that runs through 2028-29. His deal is valued at $208 million and carries hefty annual cap hits in the coming seasons. It makes him a strong candidate for a move for the Nuggets to avoid luxury tax penalties.

Also, after a disappointing first-round exit, the Nuggets may prioritize rotational help and picks over retaining Murray at his current price point.

Boston is already operating on a high payroll with Tatum and Brown commanding significant deals. However, it could take on Murray’s salary but offset it through outgoing contracts like White’s deal and Hauser’s possible extension.

A move for Murray would mean that Boston avoids the massive rollercoaster of an Antetokounmpo trade. Speculations suggest that Brown would most likely head elsewhere for the Greek superstar to come in.

Boston’s Potential New Look With Murray and Jayson Tatum

Murray, 29, is an offensive upgrade to the Celtics roster. He finished a career-high season this year, averaging 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game, playing 75 games for the Nuggets.

Moving White, who is a reliable two-way guard, and Hauser, a sharpshooting forward, for Murray wouldn’t gut the roster, but the Celtics will not be getting any defensive upside from this deal. They will have to cling to the Nuggets star’s production in the backcourt.

“From the Celtics’ perspective, they get another All-NBA talent to add next to their current core of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum,” Koch added. “He brings another layer of shot-making, ball-handling, and another layer of versatility in the backcourt. It’s easy to see why they might be interested in bringing him in.”

Pairing Murray with Tatum and Brown creates a versatile, high-powered offense capable of overwhelming opponents. The Celtics may potentially be one good frontcourt addition away from having a championship-caliber lineup.

This trio will be expensive to keep, but the Celtics can explore the impact of a third star in their quest for another championship in the Tatum-Brown era.