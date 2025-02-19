Celtics’ Title Rival Pinpoints ‘Biggest Thing’ for Overcoming Boston

The Boston Celtics entered the 2024-25 season with the aim of defending their championship. They currently sit second in the Eastern Conference, with the Cleveland Cavaliers leading the way.

Kenny Atkinson’s team added De’Andre Hunter ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Hunter will give Cleveland another perimeter defender who can guard multiple positions and excel at the point of attack. During a recent interview with Basketball Insider’s D.J. Siddiqi, Evan Mobley admitted that Cleveland’s best chance of overcoming Boston is on the defensive side of the floor.

”Definitely defense,” Mobley said. “They’re a great offensive team as well. If you get stops on them, it makes it tough on their offense. I feel like defense is the biggest thing for us. And defending the 3-point line, because they like to get a lot of 3-point shots up.”

Boston is one of the best offensive teams in the NBA. They have multiple perimeter threats, shot creators and floor-spacing bigs. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are both top-15 forwards in the NBA, while Kristaps Porzingis is among the most skilled big men on the planet.

If the Cavaliers are to stand a chance of overcoming the Celtics in a seven-game series, they must figure out how to nullify the plethora of offensive weapons at Joe Mazzulla’s disposal.

Celtics’ Target Joins Philadelphia 76ers

Lonnie Walker IV spent the summer with the Celtics. He was on an Exhibit 10 contract, allowing him to participate in Boston’s training camp and preseason games. However, Brad Stevens and Mazzulla ultimately decided not to sign Walker ahead of the new season. As such, Walker headed over to Europe, signing with Zalgiris Kaunas.

Walker had a clause in his contract that would allow an NBA team to buy him out of his deal up until Feb. 18. Just before that clause expired, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Philadelphia 76ers were bringing the score-first guard back to the NBA.

“Lonnie Walker IV has agreed to a two-year, $3 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group told ESPN,” Charania reported via X. “Walker has played for Zalgiris Kaunas in the Euroleague and had an NBA-out in his deal. He now enters his 7th NBA season.”

Walker is unlikely to move the needle for Philadelphia. Nevertheless, Celtics fans will likely be disappointed a potential bench upgrade has signed with a direct rival.

Celtics Recently Signed Torrey Craig

Boston has been short on wing defense this season, leading Mazzulla to lean on double-big lineups to ease some of the pressure. However, shortly after the Feb. 6 trade deadline passed, Stevens moved to sign Torrey Craig after he had been released by the Chicago Bulls.

“As a competitor in the league, you always want to play for something and compete for something,” Craig said of joining Boston. “I’m a super competitor and I want to play basketball the right way at the highest level. Just to get an opportunity to come play with these guys was like a no-brainer…They’re a deep team, super talented. Well-coached, well-disciplined. They play the right way. They know what it takes to win playing defense. Playing together and having each other’s backs. You can just see it. The team chemistry and they allow each other to feed off each other and play together and I think that’s why they’ve been so dominant these past couple years.”

Unlike Walker, Craig can make an impact on both sides of the floor. As such, his fit within Boston’s rotation is clear. Mazzulla will now be hoping Craig can make a difference when the Celtics need a defensive punch moving forward. The veteran forward filled a direct need and could be an important role player between now and the end of the season.

Still, only time will tell if adding Craig over Walker was the right call.