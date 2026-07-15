Celtics Trade Idea Lands All-Defensive Stud to Complete Roster Overhaul

All indications are that the Boston Celtics are not done making moves.

While Paul George could potentially be a seamless fit offensively in Joe Mazzulla’s system, some analysts have raised concerns that the C’s could struggle to replace Jaylen Brown’s defensive impact on a night-to-night basis. The following Celtics trade proposal would definitely alleviate those concerns.

Celtics would receive: Cason Wallace via TPE

Bucks would receive: Luguentz Dort via TPE, 2030 second-round pick (via CHA)

Thunder would receive: Sam Hauser

Since the Celtics are hard-capped at the first apron, they can only use up to $8M of their $27.7M Traded Player Exception (TPE), making a player like Cason Wallace a feasible target. Wallace, who has yet to sign a contract extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder, could be looking elsewhere for a big payday ahead of his restricted free agency next year. The Celtics could be the team to make it happen.

It’s worth noting that the Celtics, who own up to three tradeable first-round picks (2027, 2031, and 2028 via PHI), can also sweeten the pot—especially if they view the 22-year-old Cason Wallace as a solid building block.

Why the Celtics Do It

A defensive-minded backcourt of Derrick White and Cason Wallace would be lethal, especially in a conference featuring Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell and Cade Cunningham. It also helps that Wallace has turned into a reliable long-range shooter who could fit well in Mazzulla’s system that encourages 45+ threes a game.

During the Thunder’s playoff run, Wallace made 2.0 threes per game at an incredible clip of 48.4%. While he shot 35.1% in the regular season, his marked improvement in the playoffs spoke volumes about his growth as a premier 3-and-D perimeter player.

A starting unit of White, Wallace, Paul George, Jayson Tatum and Mitchell Robinson would allow the Celtics to remain a top-5 defense in the league.

Why the Thunder Do It

A very simple reason: to get under the second apron of the luxury tax.

The Thunder already shrank their payroll significantly by moving Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe, but are still projected to join the Denver Nuggets in the second apron of the luxury tax — unless they can move Lu Dort’s $17.7M expiring salary.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks noted that OKC will be nearly $6M below the second apron line if they can move Dort.

“The Oklahoma City Thunder managed to shrink their payroll from a projected $557 million to $360 million and still retained the rotation that went 132-32 in the past two regular seasons and won an NBA championship in 2025. They also added first-rounders Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz and picked up four second-round picks in two separate trades,” Marks wrote reviewing OKC’s offseason.

“They are the only team over the second apron this season and projected to be over next season,” added the insider.

Why the Bucks Do It

The Bucks have little to lose by absorbing Dort’s expiring $17.7M salary.

They gain a veteran locker-room presence to help the growth of Brayden Burries, Nate Ament, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, Ryan Rollins and Kasparas Jakucionis, and new head coach Taylor Jenkins will get a proven NBA champion to lean on.

Milwaukee also won’t be giving up any of their promising youngsters to land Dort, as they’d be using their $25.4M TPE to land the Canadian All-Defensive stalwart. Since the Bucks are approximately $33M under the luxury tax threshold, they have the flexibility to take on the entirety of Dort’s contract and still keep their books clean.