New Suitor Emerges in Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Trade Talks

The Boston Celtics entered the offseason much sooner than they would have hoped after they threw away a 3-1 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers in their first-round series in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. Since then, rumors have continually swirled around this team when it comes to their offseason business, and one guy who continues to find himself in trade talks is Jaylen Brown.

While his status has been the subject of speculation in its own right, Brown has found himself tied to a potential three-team trade with the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Reports indicate these two teams are working to find a third partner to join the mix, and it sounds like the Los Angeles Clippers are beginning to show serious interest in Brown.

Clippers Interested in Jaylen Brown Trade

The fact that Brown has found himself the subject of trade rumors this offseason is quite interesting because he played a large role in keeping Boston as competitive as it was this season. Without Jayson Tatum for most of the year, Brown put together the best season of his career (28.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 5.1 APG, 47.7 FG%), proving in the process that he can lead a team on his own.

And yet, that fact alone has raised questions about his fit alongside Tatum moving forward. We saw against the Sixers how the offense buckled under the weight of playing alongside the new-look Brown and Tatum, who looked capable of becoming the All-NBA player he was before his Achilles injury. These guys could probably work things out moving forward, but is that a risk (a very expensive one, for that matter) that the team wants to take?

Add in some controversial comments Brown has made in the wake of Boston’s season ending, and it seems like there’s a real shot he could get traded. If he were to be on the move, though, it would only be for a player of Antetokounmpo’s caliber. With the C’s establishing themselves as a legitimate threat to land Antetokounmpo, teams across the league are trying to join these trade talks in an attempt to land Brown, with the Clippers being the latest squad to do so.

“A potential multi-team trade framework making the rounds in league circles would bring Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Boston Celtics and send Jaylen Brown to the Los Angeles Clippers, with the Clippers’ No. 5 overall pick going to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of the return, sources told Dallas Hoops Journal,” Grant Afseth reported.

Celtics May Have Their Pick of the Litter in Jaylen Brown Trade Talks

Chatter around the league surrounding a potential blockbuster trade involving Brown and Antetokounmpo has picked up significantly in recent days. At this point, the Celtics’ only real competition for Antetokounmpo appears to be the Miami Heat, and if they use Brown as the focal point of their return, they can easily offer a better trade package than the Heat can. As a result, that makes the third team in these rumors increasingly important.

If Boston and Milwaukee are intent on executing a trade involving these two stars, the only thing holding up these talks is the third team. We’ve already seen rumors linking both the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans to Brown, so more teams joining the race for his services should be music to the ears of Celtics fans everywhere. This doesn’t guarantee a deal will get done, but if teams continue to show interest in Brown, that will make Boston’s life much easier.