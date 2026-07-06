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Draymond Green says Jayson Tatum Should be ‘Livid’ with Celtics for Jaylen Brown Trade

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Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Five
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 28: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts to a foul against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter in Game Five of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoff at TD Garden on April 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green thinks the Philadelphia 76ers got the best of the Boston Celtics in the recent blockbuster trade that sent star forward Jaylen Brown to Philly in exchange for Paul George and four draft picks (two first round picks, two second round picks). He made that clear.

But, Green also thinks that the trade could harm the relationship between the organization and star forward Jayson Tatum.

Draymond Green Thinks Jaylen Brown Trade Could Cause Friction Between Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Five

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 28: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second half of Game Five of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoff at TD Garden on April 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

During a recent episode of his podcast, Green explained why Tatum should be “livid” with the Celtics. In the process, he seemed to imply that the trade could negatively impact the relationship between Tatum and the organization.

“No disrespect to Paul George, but this isn’t an even swap,” Green said. “If I’m Jayson Tatum, I’m livid because regardless of what anyone says, we all know the player that Jaylen Brown is and you gonna send this dude to the same division as me with a chip on his shoulder and I gotta play this man 4 times a year? What are we doing here?”

Green has a point, but at the end of the day basketball is a business and Boston’s decision to move on from Brown was a business decision, albeit a questionable one. Green would probably classify it as robbery.

“… Philly made out like bandits,” Green said. You got rid of two first round picks which aren’t going to be top five picks, which aren’t gonna probably produce the caliber of player of Jaylen Brown. What a win! I can’t believe Jaylen Brown is headed to the Philadelphia 76ers, but my guy Bob [Myers] strikes again!”

One thing is for sure: The first game between Philadelphia and Boston next season is going to be must-see.

Jayson Tatum’s Farewell Message to Jaylen Brown

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – FEBRUARY 23: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown #7 laugh together during the second half of the game against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on February 23, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Knicks 118-105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Following the trade, Tatum took to social media to share a goodbye message to his longtime running mate.

“From first round exits to winning a chip together I’m thankful for it all,” Tatum wrote to Brown. “Nothing but love and respect for you as a player and as a person! Looking forward to see how you attack this next chapter of your career and wish nothing but the best for you! Continue to be special.”

After nine years and plenty of success together as a duo, Tatum and Brown will now continue their careers as competitors.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Draymond Green says Jayson Tatum Should be ‘Livid’ with Celtics for Jaylen Brown Trade

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