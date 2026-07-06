Draymond Green says Jayson Tatum Should be ‘Livid’ with Celtics for Jaylen Brown Trade

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green thinks the Philadelphia 76ers got the best of the Boston Celtics in the recent blockbuster trade that sent star forward Jaylen Brown to Philly in exchange for Paul George and four draft picks (two first round picks, two second round picks). He made that clear.

But, Green also thinks that the trade could harm the relationship between the organization and star forward Jayson Tatum.

Draymond Green Thinks Jaylen Brown Trade Could Cause Friction Between Jayson Tatum, Celtics

During a recent episode of his podcast, Green explained why Tatum should be “livid” with the Celtics. In the process, he seemed to imply that the trade could negatively impact the relationship between Tatum and the organization.

“No disrespect to Paul George, but this isn’t an even swap,” Green said. “If I’m Jayson Tatum, I’m livid because regardless of what anyone says, we all know the player that Jaylen Brown is and you gonna send this dude to the same division as me with a chip on his shoulder and I gotta play this man 4 times a year? What are we doing here?”

Green has a point, but at the end of the day basketball is a business and Boston’s decision to move on from Brown was a business decision, albeit a questionable one. Green would probably classify it as robbery.

“… Philly made out like bandits,” Green said. You got rid of two first round picks which aren’t going to be top five picks, which aren’t gonna probably produce the caliber of player of Jaylen Brown. What a win! I can’t believe Jaylen Brown is headed to the Philadelphia 76ers, but my guy Bob [Myers] strikes again!”

One thing is for sure: The first game between Philadelphia and Boston next season is going to be must-see.

Jayson Tatum’s Farewell Message to Jaylen Brown

Following the trade, Tatum took to social media to share a goodbye message to his longtime running mate.

“From first round exits to winning a chip together I’m thankful for it all,” Tatum wrote to Brown. “Nothing but love and respect for you as a player and as a person! Looking forward to see how you attack this next chapter of your career and wish nothing but the best for you! Continue to be special.”

After nine years and plenty of success together as a duo, Tatum and Brown will now continue their careers as competitors.