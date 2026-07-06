Draymond Green says 76ers ‘Made Out Like Bandits’ in Jaylen Brown Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers “made out like bandits” in their recent blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics, according to Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green.

The Sixers traded Paul George and four draft picks (two first round picks, two second round picks) to Boston to land 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.

Draymond Green Thinks 76ers Won the Jaylen Brown Trade with Celtics

In a recent episode of his podcast, Green makes it clear that he thinks the Sixers got the better end of the trade.

“… Philly made out like bandits. You got rid of two first round picks which aren’t going to be top five picks, which aren’t gonna probably produce the caliber of player of Jaylen Brown,” Green said.

“What a win! I can’t believe Jaylen Brown is headed to the Philadelphia 76ers, but my guy Bob [Myers] strikes again!”

In Philadelphia, Brown will join star guard Tyrese Maxey to form an extremely potent pairing on the offensive end of the floor. Brown and Maxey both averaged over 28 points per game last season and were fourth and fifth in the league in scoring, respectively.

Meanwhile, Boston will hope that George can fill the void left by Brown, as the Celtics are expected to hold onto George after acquiring him.

Draymond Thinks Jayson Taum Should be ‘Livid’ with Celtics

Not only does Green think that the Celtics lost the trade with the Sixers, he also insinuated that the move could negatively impact the relationship between the organization and star forward Jayson Tatum.

“No disrespect to Paul George, but this isn’t an even swap,” Green said. “If I’m Jayson Tatum, I’m livid because regardless of what anyone says, we all know the player that Jaylen Brown is and you gonna send this dude to the same division as me with a chip on his shoulder and I gotta play this man 4 times a year? What are we doing here?”

If it wasn’t already clear before, it’s completely clear now that the Celtics are Tatum’s team. They’ll go as far as he can take them. So, there’s certainly more pressure on him following the trade. It will be interesting to see how he responds to that pressure.