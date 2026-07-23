Former First-Round Pick Named ‘Hidden Gem’ for Boston Celtics

After undergoing some major changes this summer, the Boston Celtics are going to need some young players to step up next season.

One player in particular could see a major increase in on-court opportunity.

Hugo Gonzalez Given Promising Label Ahead of 2026-27 NBA Season

After a promising rookie campaign in which he averaged 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game, second-year forward Hugo Gonzalez could be in line for a larger role in his sophomore season following the departure of Jaylen Brown. Gonzalez was recently named Boston’s “hidden gem” heading into the 2026-27 season by Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report. The Celtics drafted Gonzalez in the first round (28th overall) back in 2022, but he remained overseas until last season. His playing time was limited, but he flashed some real potential. “A new-look Boston Celtics team is going to need a bigger dose of Hugo Gonzalez this season. The 6’6″ forward had some really nice moments as a rookie last year. He brings insane energy, rebounds at a high level and shot 48.4 percent from three over his final 19 games of the season,” Swartz wrote.