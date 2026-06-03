Celtics’ Chances of Landing Giannis Antetokounmpo Get New Life: Report

The Boston Celtics‘ prospects of trading for Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared to take two significant hits this week, but a recent report has renewed hope around the chances that he ends up in green and white come next season.

Sam Amick and Eric Nehm of The Athletic reported on Tuesday, June 2 that Antetokounmpo harbors significant interest in the Celtics as a landing spot given the organization’s current roster and recent history of success. Amick and Nehm described Boston as the “wild card” among potential suitors for the two-time MVP.

“If the Celtics were willing to offer [Jaylen] Brown in a Giannis trade, it would be hard for the Bucks to find a more accomplished player,” they wrote.

More importantly, however, is Antetokounmpo’s interest in heading to Boston.

“While league sources have long maintained that he’s interested in joining the Heat, there are also indications that he’s very intrigued with the prospect of joining a Celtics team that, by any objective measure, is deeper and more dynamic than Miami’s and could thus remain more competitive after a blockbuster deal,” Amick and Nehm continued.

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The Athletic’s reporting differed substantially from that of Jake Fischer of “The Stein Line.”

“The Miami Heat are the team I am pinpointing for Giannis Antetokounmpo,” Fischer wrote on Tuesday.

Fischer also expressly named the Celtics as among a handful of teams he does not believe will be major players in the Antetokounmpo conversation.

Joining the Celtics on Fischer’s list of non-relevant franchises with regards to Antetokounmpo were the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Also on Tuesday, Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson reported that Antetokounmpo won’t sign an extension with any franchise other than the Heat.

Celtics Can Offer Giannis Antetokounmpo More Competitive Roster Than Heat After Blockbuster Trade

Fischer’s information, which leads him to believe that Boston won’t ultimately be a real player for Antetokounmpo, is bad enough news for Celtics fans.

The growing sentiment around the league that the superstar is destined for Miami — and the new notion that he might only entertain a longterm relationship with the rival Heat — is catastrophic if true, as Boston attempts to position itself as multiyear contenders/favorites atop the Eastern Conference through Jayson Tatum’s prime.

Amick and Nehm started their rundown of the Antetokounmpo trade possibilities with Miami. However, where The Athletic’s reporting broke meaningfully from the rest involves what Antetokounmpo’s perception of the Heat will be as immediate title contenders after the team deals everything it must to get him in the building in the first place.

“While the Heat could offer Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez and all three first-round picks at their disposal (two future firsts and No. 13 in the 2026 NBA Draft), that sort of deal would leave Antetokounmpo with the prospect of competing with Bam Adebayo, Norm Powell, Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell and … not much else,” Amick and Nehm continued.