Celtics Interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Draws Blunt Update

The Boston Celtics‘ 2025-26 campaign came to an end in crushing fashion, as they threw away a 3-1 series lead against the Philadelphia 76ers in their first-round matchup. As a result, changes are expected to be made this offseason, and it sounds like the team is seriously considering a potential trade for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

For the past few months, Antetokounmpo has been working on forcing his way off the Bucks, and the expectation across the league is that he is going to find a new home this offseason. Reports have indicated that the Celtics are interested in Antetokounmpo, but according to NBA analyst Bill Simmons, he thinks the “Greek Freak” is more interested than the C’s when it comes to these trade rumors.

Celtics May Not Be Fully Invested in Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Pursuit

Thanks in large part to Jaylen Brown’s superstar turn last year, the dynamic in Boston has changed drastically. Once Jayson Tatum returned from a torn Achilles tendon late in the season, the Celtics’ offense had to adapt, and for the most part, it did. The problem is that, in the three games that mattered the most (Games 5, 6, and 7 against the 76ers), the team’s scoring cratered.

Could that lead general manager Brad Stevens and the front office to finally split up Tatum and Brown this offseason? If it landed them Antetokounmpo, it certainly could. Boston reportedly checked in on Antetokounmpo at the trade deadline last season, and with Brown continuing to turn heads with his controversial comments in the media, he could very well be used as the centerpiece of a trade for the former MVP.

A lot would have to happen in order to this sort of trade to happen. Not only would the Celtics and Bucks both have to sign off on it, but Antetokounmpo would have to be on board with it, too. If you ask Simmons, he believes that Antetokounmpo wants to find his way to Boston, but he isn’t sure if the team is truly interested in trading for him.

“I think Giannis wants to go to Boston, and I’m not sure Boston wants Giannis. I think that’s the push-and-pull right now,” Simmons said on “The Bill Simmons Podcast.” “I think he wants to stay in the East, and I think a certain guy on the Celtics has the same shooting coach as him. I think there’s a lot of respect for the organization, and I just think that would be a team that he would be interested in.”

Should the Celtics Trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

For years, rumors have swirled in Boston regarding the possibility of splitting up Tatum and Brown, but this offseason, it feels like there’s a real shot that could happen, especially if Antetokounmpo is on the table. Boston needs help in its frontcourt, and when he’s healthy, Antetokounmpo has proven he is still one of the best players in the league.

There are so many moving parts when it comes to a potential trade for Antetokounmpo, but it may truly come down to the price for his services. The Celtics may ultimately not be willing to give up on the Tatum-Brown tandem just yet, but if they are, picking up Antetokounmpo seems like the only way the team would willingly move on from Brown.