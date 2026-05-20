NBA Trade Rumors: Could Jaylen Brown Land With Your Team?

If there’s one thing to know as we examine NBA trade rumors here in May, it’s that every team in the league has a cadre of numbers-crunchers who, once they get wind of a blockbuster trade going down, will do what they can to get their team in on it. This is a good thing–it often provides more flexibility to the main principals in the deal, allows different teams to create a bit more of their own flexibility and, of course, ups the pool of draft picks that can be included. This is important in any potential blockbuster, and will certainly be the case if the Celtics and Bucks prove serious about a swap of Jaylen Brown and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It is unlikely, should the sides in Boston and Milwaukee eventually proceed with that proposal, that the Bucks will simply swap out Antetokounmpo for Brown, who turns 30 in October. The Bucks want a star back, but they want an ascending player in the 25-year-old range. And they want picks with potential value, and not a couple of the Celtics’ late-20s picks.

So, a Bucks-Celtics trade will be a blockbuster, if it happens. It will feature at least a third team, probably more. As one Western Conference exec said, “Something like that, half the league would get in on it.”

Pure Speculation: Where Could Jaylen Brown Land?

OK, but who? As we said, there will be other teams that hitch on for the ride. But the most important aspect would be Giannis Antetokounmpo in Boston and Jaylen Brown … where?

Now, this is just educated speculation–not reporting that there are discussions or groundwork being laid for these teams–but these would be some sensible potential destinations for Brown, and it should be noted that he is up for an extension this summer, worth two years and $140 million:

Orlando Magic. The Magic’s future looked so bright just 10 months ago. They’ve fired coach Jamahl Mosley as expected, and probably will see how things play out before they make major personnel moves. But an opportunity to land Brown might change the outlook. The Magic are lacking picks, but a package built around Franz Wagner and Anthony Black would be formidable.

Golden State Warriors. Brown went to Cal, but would that be enough for him to push for a trade to the Bay Area? The Warriors could send picks to the Bucks, including No. 11 in this year’s draft, but the players are the problem–an injured Jimmy Butler and Brandin Podziemski aren’t going to entire the Bucks.

LA Clippers. If the Clippers ship out Kawhi Leonard, they could bring in Brown and dangle the No. 5 pick in this draft for the Bucks, plus some of the assets they get for Leonard. Again, this could be a very unwieldy final trade.

Atlanta Hawks. Brown’s hometown team makes a lot of sense, but it would cost the Hawks something like Onyeka Okongwu, Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher, plus Atlanta’s two tradeable picks. That could simultaneously be too much for the Hawks to give up and not enough for the Bucks to get back.

Houston Rockets. An Ime Udoka reunion? The Rockets have the picks to ship to the Bucks–they could package four of them–with a player return built around, say, Jabari Smith and Reed Sheppard. They could put together a good return for the Bucks.

Miami Heat. The same package they’d give up for Antetokounmpo could be reconstructed for Brown, but then, if the Bucks want that package they don’t necessarily have to go through Boston for it. They could just trade Antetokounmpo to the Heat. If Antetokounmpo says he wants to go to Boston, that could change, though.

NBA Trade Rumors: We’ve Got Superstars!



OK, now back to our regularly scheduled trade rumor list …

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks. (Remaining contract: two years, $120 million.) Again, an Antetokounmpo trade may be overdue, but it is also complicated to pull off. Reports that the Bucks may just keep him in the end therefore make some sense.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $150 million.) The Clippers say they’re not trading him. But logic dictates they should consider it.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: two years, $104 million, player option.) Well, he has broken through to the conference finals, and that is progress. But the Cavs are a second-apron team and will need to address the payroll/roster this summer.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics. (Remaining contract: three years, $183 million.) The Celtics won’t trade Brown just for the sake to be rid of him–nothing he says on a livestream is going to change that. But his trade value is high, so it’s only natural for the team to explore it.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $160 million.) One exec said it would be a “seismic” move to trade Murray, but given where this franchise is now, it’s something it would have to consider. Like Brown, he has peak value right now.

Kevin Durant, Rockets. (Remaining contract: two years, $90 million, player option.) A report from The Ringer says he is on the market. But is there any team left in the NBA that wants to take on his drama? It would be difficult to find a realistic trade partner.

NBA Trade Rumors: Eye on the Young Guys

Not every NBA trade rumor target is old and overpaid. Teams do not want to give up players in this range, but there can be extenuating circumstances.

Franz Wagner, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $184 million.) The Magic fired their coach and will see how things play out before they trade away their stars. Paolo Banchero could be the potential trade bait, but Wagner’s injury struggles might make Orlando more willing to move on. It’s a longshot to happen this summer, unless the ideal trade presents itself.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million.) He’s early on in a max deal and has underachieved in general. The Cavs still love him, but when it comes to overhauling the roster, he would bring back the most value. And the Cavs can’t afford their current slate of players.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) The Pelicans would not entertain trade offers for Murphy in February, but they’re expected to at least listen as they look to reshuffle this summer.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) Williamson averaged 21.0 points in 62 games, and New Orleans will be tempted to keep him on board because of it–or, just as likely, they’ll be tempted to sell high.

Rummaging Through the NBA Bargain Bin

Torn ACLs, bad hamstrings, back issues and poor decisions: This part of the list is packed with players who are far from their peak in terms of value.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million.) The Mavericks are saying they like Irving as a veteran mentor but in reality, they need to clear the decks around Cooper Flagg and move on. Even coming off a knee injury, Irving has value around the league.

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million.) He has yet to play a single game for the Wizards and has played just 71 games in two seasons, but he already is dropping not-subtle hints that he wants out. He might have to wait, though. The Wizards want him on the floor, rebuilding his value before they trade him.

Tyler Herro, Heat. (Remaining contract: one year, $33 million.) Injury woes crushed him this season after a very good 2024-25. The time has come for Miami to move on from Herro, but finding a taker will be tough.

Ja Morant, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $86 million.) Yawn. The Grizzlies want a deal in which they do not have to give up draft picks to get another team to take Morant, and if they can find one, they’ll take it. That is not going to be easy.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one years, $57 million.) The Dubs know it would be a cold move to trade Butler as he is rehabbing from an ACL tear, but moving Butler’s contract is their only path to a major trade addition. If you want Giannis, you’re gonna have to be a jerk and deal Jimmy.

Joel Embiid, Sixers. (Remaining contract: three years, $187 million.) Like Morant, the Sixers may need to give up draft picks to get off of the remaining $188 million on his contract. There’s little indication that there is an appetite for that.

NBA Trade Rumors: Eastern Conference Targets

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: three years, $90 million.) It’s more likely that Allen gets traded than Mobley, and the Cavaliers could get a good package in return. Allen is a standard offensive center but is a valued rim-runner who can protect the paint.

Jalen Suggs, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $124 million, team option.) He has yet to play up to his contract, which is going to make it very difficult to find a landing spot for him. Again, the Magic are probably going to stand pat after changing coaches.

Brandon Ingram, Raptors. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million, team option.) After Ingram was injured and mostly ineffective against the Cavs, Sportsnet’s Michael Grange floated the possibility that the Raptors could use Ingram’s contract to find a scoring upgrade.

Myles Turner, Bucks. (Remaining contract: three years, $80 million.) This was a disaster move for the Bucks, but teams still value Turner. There’s been talk that the Bucks will send out Antetokounmpo and Turner in a package deal, to clear out his money.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks. (Remaining contract: four years, $150 million.) Can a playoff renaissance save his Knicks tenure? It would take a lot to erase what a struggle this season has been for him, and the Knicks are looking for some payroll flexibility.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) The Nets thought they’d get better value for him in the summer than at the trade deadline, though they were not expecting the trade market to be this crowded.

Western Conference NBA Trade Rumor Mill

De’Aaron Fox, Spurs. (Remaining contract: four years, $220 million.) The presumption is that, eventually, the Spurs are going to hand the keys to their young guards, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle. They already look ready, and moving Fox while he still is at the top of his value would be wise.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings. (Remaining contract: two years, $93 million.) The remaining money on his contract is not pretty, and he is coming off knee surgery, but he could be due for a bounce-back year and his contract is nearing its end. He’s likely to find a new home.

Zach LaVine, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $49 million, player option.) LaVine has the player option worth $49 million and almost certainly will pick it up. Does his expiring contract become easier to dump?

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Gordon has struggled to stay healthy, but is still a valued connective piece when he plays. He needs to be a No. 3/4 option on a good team, and teams aren’t falling over themselves to cough up assets for that.

Klay Thompson, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: one year, $17 million.) Thompson does not fit Dallas’s timeline, and if the Mavs can get anything–youth, a few second-rounders–for him, they will. He’s still a 38% 3-point shooter.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) Johnson has been a disaster in Denver, but he still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest. He did not fit with the Nuggets, but he is a very good 3-and-D player and can return to form elsewhere.

Jerami Grant, Blazers. (Remaining contract: two years, $70 million.) A brutal postseason won’t do much for Grant’s value, but he is 32, averaged 18.6 points this year, and is a known commodity around the league. His absurd five-year, $160 million deal is down to two years, which makes it moveable.