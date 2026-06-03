Celtics Get Bad News on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Across 2 Fronts

One prominent NBA insider all but removed the Boston Celtics from franchises in serious contention to deal for superstar big man Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the news is actually worse than that for Brad Stevens and company.

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported on Tuesday, June 2 that the Celtics are among a handful of five contending franchises in the league who he does not expect to be meaningful players in the coming discussions involving the two-time MVP. Fischer also included in that mix the Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets.

That Boston isn’t firmly in the mix for Antetokounmpo is perhaps a blow to Celtics fans ready for the team to find a new running partner for Jayson Tatum after Jaylen Brown has spent weeks stirring up some controversy in the wake of the team’s unexpected first-round collapse.

There is no path forward for Boston to acquire Antetokounmpo without Brown in the deal, as Tatum is clearly off-limits. Not to mention, the Celtics can keep their Big 2 together and acquire some much-needed rim protection/paint presence in less expensive and less complicated ways.

The worse news for Boston is that the longtime rival Miami Heat have emerged as frontrunners to deal for Antetokounmpo in a move that could majorly shake up the Eastern Conference heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

Rival Miami Heat Appear to Have Inside Track on Trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Fischer was one of multiple reporters to push the Heat-Antetokounmpo narrative on Tuesday.

“The Miami Heat are the team I am pinpointing for Giannis Antetokounmpo,” Fischer wrote.

Joining Fischer was Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, who reported that Antetokounmpo is saying behind closed doors that he won’t sign an extension with any team outside of Miami.

Antetokounmpo has just two years left on his $175 million contract, which includes a player option in 2027-28. Because of that, the Milwaukee Bucks big man can return to unrestricted free agency just one year from now. And the threat of that will be enough to scare off any teams willing to offer major trade return for Antetokounmpo if he deems them unsuitable destinations.

Heat May Be Able to Trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Keep Bam Adebayo

Miami will have to give up a haul to secure Antetokounmpo, as will any team. However, because of Antetokounmpo’s ability to narrow the field of suitors significantly given his contract situation, he can help drive down the price and keep the Heat immediately competitive in the aftermath of a blockbuster deal.

One trade proposal Tuesday came from Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, in which Miami hangs onto three-time All-Star forward Bam Adebayo.

“The Heat can craft an offer around All-Star (and Wisconsin native) Tyler Herro, potential unicorn big man Kel’el Ware, additional young talent (Jaime Jaquez Jr., Pelle Larsson, Kasparas Jakucionis, Nikola Jovic) and significant draft capital (including this year’s No. 13 pick),” Buckley wrote.

Herro, Ware, this year’s pick and meaningful future draft assets (multiple firsts and multiple first-round swaps) will all likely be part of any deal.

Herro has a $33 million expiring contract in 2026-27, which provides the Bucks optionality to trade him again before the deadline or move him as part of a three-plus-team construct with the Heat during an initial deal. Herro’s salary also gets Miami a long way toward matching the $58.5 million the team must come up with to trade for Antetokounmpo under league rules.