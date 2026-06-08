Celtics Get Blunt Giannis Antetokounmpo Update From NBA Insider

The Boston Celtics have been one of the most discussed teams in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade conversation this week. The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that Antetokounmpo’s intrigue in Boston is real, pointing to his respect for coach Joe Mazzulla and how he views the roster as a platform to compete immediately. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat remain the loudest noise, but Boston has emerged as a genuine alternative worth watching.

However, not everyone is ready to go that far. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst pumped the brakes on the Celtics angle this week. And now, ESPN’s Shams Charania has added another layer, reporting that the Portland Trail Blazers are prepared to aggressively pursue Antetokounmpo no matter the risk.

What the Reports Say

Windhorst said he has not heard either of the two things that would make the Celtics-Giannis conversation feel concrete. Boston being on Antetokounmpo’s list. Antetokounmpo being willing to commit long-term.

“I have not heard that Boston is on Giannis’ list,” Windhorst said. “I have not heard that Giannis is prepared to sign the extension with Boston.”

Windhorst acknowledged that absence of information does not automatically mean the story is false, but he was clear about where things stand from his vantage point.

“Just because I haven’t heard doesn’t mean it’s not true,” Windhorst said. “But until those two things are true, I don’t think it’s really something that’s in the world of reality.”

Where Things Actually Stand

The Amick and Windhorst takes are not necessarily contradictory. Amick reported genuine intrigue on Antetokounmpo’s side. Windhorst is saying that intrigue has not yet translated into anything concrete. Both can be true simultaneously.

What is clear is that the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to move Antetokounmpo this summer. The Heat have been the frontrunner throughout, and Charania’s reporting on Portland signals the market is only getting more competitive. Boston has the asset in Jaylen Brown to make a deal work financially, but assets and interest are two different things.

For the Celtics to become a real destination, Antetokounmpo would need to signal to Milwaukee that Boston is where he wants to go. Windhorst is saying he has not seen that signal yet.

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Final Word for the Celtics

The Giannis pursuit is real in the sense that Brad Stevens has the pieces to make it happen. However, whether Antetokounmpo wants it to happen remains the unresolved question.

Meanwhile, Windhorst’s take does not close the door. It simply reminds everyone that nothing is confirmed yet.

The summer is still early. A lot can change.