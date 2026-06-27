Insider Gets Brutally Honest on Jaylen Brown’s Trade Value Amid Celtics Rumors

The Boston Celtics haven’t made many moves to begin the offseason, but things have still been incredibly hectic for this team. After striking out on a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Celtics have continued exploring potential trades for superstar forward Jaylen Brown after he was included in the team’s reported offer for “The Greek Freak.”

At this stage of the game, there are a lot of questions surrounding a potential trade for Brown, as nobody knows whether either side actually wants a deal to come to fruition. Even if they do, though, NBA insider Bobby Marks revealed that Brown’s trade value may not actually be as high as Boston was hoping it would be.

Insider Deals Brutal Update on Jaylen Brown’s Trade Value

From an individual perspective, the 2025-26 campaign was the best of Brown’s career. With Jayson Tatum missing most of the year recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, Brown shouldered a bigger load on offense, and he delivered the goods, averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 47.7% from the field.

At this point, Brown is known to be a star on the court. He just earned a spot on the All-NBA Second Team for the first time in his career, and he won the Finals MVP award when Boston won it all in 2024. And yet, for as productive as he is on the court, he causes some headaches off the court with his controversial comments and actions.

Beyond that, Brown isn’t exactly an analytics darling across the league, despite the fact that he is widely viewed as one of the top two-way wings in the game currently. According to Marks, the negative mark that follows Brown in the analytics department could deter teams from swinging a trade for him.

“There’s mixed feelings about him when you talk to teams,” Marks admitted on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “The analytics of Jaylen Brown is not good … I had one, not an executive, but an analytics guy say, ‘Yeah, we view him as the seventh best player on a team.’ I was like, ‘Holy crap.'”

Celtics Need to Resolve Jaylen Brown’s Future

The C’s are toeing a dangerous line when it comes to Brown’s future, as they are listening to trade offers for him without making a real decision on what they want to do with him. The longer this goes on, the more of an opportunity it provides Brown to take control of the situation and determine what he wants to happen.

At this point in time, it feels like Boston’s front office isn’t going to trade Brown unless it gets an offer it can’t say no to. And while several teams have reportedly been interested in his services, it’s fair to wonder if the overarching view of him from a leaguewide perspective could prevent the Celtics from getting the sort of offer they are looking for. Whichever way you slice it, though, it’s clear that Brown’s future is one of the top storylines in the NBA currently.