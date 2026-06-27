Lakers Get Major Update on Bucks Center Myles Turner After Giannis Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ search for an impact center may have hit another roadblock.

Just days after Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner surfaced as a potential trade target following the Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster, a new insider report suggests the veteran big man is far less attainable than initially believed.

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the Bucks have received inquiries about Turner but are not actively pursuing a trade, a development that further narrows an already shrinking center market for Los Angeles.

For a Lakers front office intent on upgrading the middle around Luka Doncic, another potential option appears to be slipping away.

Bucks Aren’t Shopping Myles Turner

In the latest edition of The Stein Line, Stein and Fischer poured cold water on the notion that Milwaukee is preparing to move Turner following Antetokounmpo’s departure.

“Sources say that the Bucks have indeed received some trade interest in veteran center Myles Turner in the wake of the Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster, but one league source asserted Friday night that Milwaukee is not actively engaged in moving him,” the insiders wrote.

The report represents a notable shift from earlier speculation that Milwaukee might consider reshaping its roster after trading Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat.

Instead, the Bucks appear prepared to keep Turner as one of the foundational veterans of their post-Giannis era.

Lakers’ Center Options Continue Disappearing

The timing couldn’t be worse for Los Angeles.

The Lakers entered the offseason determined to find a starting-caliber center to pair with Doncic after making it clear that upgrading the frontcourt was their top roster priority.

Yet the market has steadily tightened.

Detroit remains committed to retaining restricted free agent Jalen Duren.

Utah continues to view Walker Kessler as a cornerstone piece.

Nic Claxton is no longer available after being traded to the Chicago Bulls.

Mitchell Robinson could become available, but he comes with a lot of risks.

Now Turner appears increasingly unlikely to leave Milwaukee.

One by one, the Lakers’ list of realistic targets has grown shorter.

Turner Would Have Filled Multiple Needs

Turner has been linked to the Lakers for years.

During Anthony Davis‘ tenure, he was viewed as the ideal frontcourt partner because of his ability to protect the rim while stretching opposing defenses with his outside shooting.

The Lakers’ roster has changed dramatically since then.

Doncic is now the franchise centerpiece, and his preferred archetype has traditionally been an athletic, rim-running lob threat capable of finishing above the basket.

Turner doesn’t perfectly fit that description.

He does, however, address several of Los Angeles’ biggest weaknesses.

The 30-year-old averaged 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.6 blocks while shooting 38.3% from three-point range in 71 games last season.

His combination of rim protection, floor spacing and playoff experience would have given the Lakers a versatile two-way center capable of complementing both Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Lakers May Need to Expand Their Search

Milwaukee’s stance suggests the Lakers may have to become increasingly flexible in their pursuit of a center.

While Turner isn’t the explosive vertical spacer typically associated with Doncic’s most successful frontcourt partners, he represented one of the few established veterans who appeared even remotely attainable.

That opportunity now looks far less realistic.

The Lakers still possess significant salary-cap flexibility, but the number of available impact centers continues to dwindle with free agency approaching.

Unless Milwaukee unexpectedly changes course, Turner appears poised to remain with the Bucks despite outside interest.

For Los Angeles, Stein and Fischer’s latest reporting reinforces a difficult reality.

The Lakers entered the offseason hoping to find an ideal center for their new franchise superstar.

Instead, as more names disappear from the market, they may soon be forced to pivot from chasing the perfect fit to simply finding the best one still available.