Pistons Proposed to Trade 2 Key Stars for Jaylen Brown in Blockbuster Deal

The Detroit Pistons’ postseason may have ended in a second-round disappointment, but they far exceeded expectations. There was one of just three teams to win 60 games this season — and the only one in the Eastern Conference. A top-seed finish was the icing on the cake.

The Pistons front office will look to build on that success and the potential of MVP-caliber star Cade Cunningham to make a major offseason acquisition.

According to reports, the Pistons may have trade interest in Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown. With that, Sportsnaut’s Jason Burgos laid out a potential framework that would land Brown in the Motor City.

“After dangling the five-time All-Star in trade discussions with the Milwaukee Bucks about Giannis Antetokounmpo over the last few weeks, it seems like irreparable damage has been done between Brown and the Celtics,” Burgos wrote. “It was reported this week that Boston is in active talks with multiple teams about a trade. It seems like some believe the Pistons could join that group.”

Brown will elevate a 60-win roster to championship levels if he joins. However, the path to that happening is rough but not impossible.

How the Detroit Pistons Could Land Jaylen Brown

The first thing with a Brown trade is his salary. He is one of the highest earners in the league, sitting on a supermax deal that runs through 2028-29. Such a deal is significant for cap flexibility, something the Pistons are learning to navigate after many years of being a bottom-tier franchise.

According to Burgos, the Pistons might need to offer a trade package revolving around either Jalen Duran, Duncan Robinson, and three first-round picks, or Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, and two first-round picks.

Detroit does have some tools to make a deal for Brown to work with asset packaging, being at the forefront. With the situation of restricted free agent Jalen Duren, an opening may occur.

The Pistons want to re-sign the 22-year-old center as a vital piece alongside Cunningham. However, negotiations over a max extension have stalled. There has reportedly been a gap in talks, opening the door to sign-and-trade scenarios.

The Celtics need a decent frontcourt upgrade and may entertain the thought of moving Brown for Duren. Detroit has already moved Isaiah Stewart’s contract and holds pieces like Duncan Robinson, Caris LeVert, or Tobias Harris that could be moved as well.

The Celtics will also need future picks for flexibility, which, when put together with pieces, is a reasonable asking price for one of the best two-way stars in the league.

The failed Antetokounmpo pursuit may just come back to haunt Boston, especially as they wanted to use Brown as a trade chip for the Greek superstar. As a former Finals MVP and MVP candidate, he may seek a move out of Boston for the first time in his career.

How Brown Could Elevate Detroit

Brown, alongside Cunningham, will make the Pistons twice as formidable as the franchise looks to remain a playoff regular and in championship conversations.

Brown took the primary role in Boston this past season and averaged a career-high 28.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. His production will always be crucial for any contention roster, and his playoff impact will help for deeper postseason runs.

Chemistry with Cunningham may need time, especially as they both are primary-level scorers and high usage stars. However, this won’t be Brown’s first rodeo with a co-star, and the combo could make the Pistons relevant for years to come.





