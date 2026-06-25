Jaylen Brown’s Celtics Future Gets Major Insider Update After Brad Stevens Comments

Team president Brad Stevens spent Tuesday night emphasizing Jaylen Brown‘s importance to the Boston Celtics.

By Wednesday night, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported Boston was still actively engaged in trade discussions involving the four-time All-Star.

The juxtaposition illustrates the delicate balancing act facing the Celtics after their failed pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo: publicly reaffirming one of the franchise’s cornerstone players while privately continuing to evaluate the trade market.

It also underscores that Brown’s future in Boston remains far from settled.

Shams: Celtics Still Active in Jaylen Brown Talks

Appearing on ESPN before the start of the second round of the NBA Draft, Charania said multiple teams remain engaged with Boston regarding Brown.

“The Boston Celtics are actively engaged in trade talks surrounding Jaylen Brown with multiple interested teams,” Charania said.

More notably, Charania said rival executives believe the Celtics are approaching those discussions with genuine intent.

“I’m told there’s a sense of purpose from teams around the league that they feel from the Celtics in these conversations,” Charania said.

That doesn’t necessarily mean a trade is imminent.

Charania emphasized that Brown still has three years remaining on his supermax contract, giving Boston significant leverage as negotiations continue.

“That does not mean, though, that a deal is guaranteed,” Charania added. “The urgency from either side could change as the weeks go on.”

Still, the report indicates the Celtics remain open to exploring possibilities despite Stevens’ public endorsement of Brown less than 24 hours earlier.

Stevens Never Declared Brown Untouchable

Following Boston’s selection of Houston center Chris Cenac Jr. with the No. 27 overall pick Tuesday night, Stevens attempted to reassure both Brown and Celtics fans.

He revealed the organization had remained in frequent contact with Brown throughout the offseason, including multiple face-to-face meetings and regular conversations with his agent.

Stevens also acknowledged the emotional toll of seeing Brown’s name repeatedly surface in trade speculation.

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“It’s not fun,” Stevens said. “I’m empathetic towards that.”

When asked directly whether Brown would remain with the Celtics next season, however, Stevens stopped short of making a guarantee.

“Jaylen Brown’s a big part of us,” Stevens said. “I’m never going to predict the future, but every indication, everything that I think about over the past few years has been building around those guys.”

Those comments left the door open just enough for Wednesday’s report to fit within Boston’s broader approach.

Giannis Pursuit Changed Everything

According to Charania, the current trade discussions stem from Boston’s aggressive but unsuccessful attempt to acquire Antetokounmpo.

The Celtics reportedly offered Brown and two future first-round picks before the Milwaukee Bucks ultimately accepted the Miami Heat’s package.

Antetokounmpo is now in Miami. Brown is still in Boston.

But the conversations haven’t stopped.

Charania noted that Brown’s name continues to surface in league-wide discussions despite the collapse of the Giannis pursuit.

Celtics Still Hold the Leverage

Boston remains under no pressure to make a move.

Brown has three years remaining on his supermax contract and is coming off another outstanding season after winning the 2024 NBA Finals MVP and emerging as an NBA MVP candidate in 2025-26.

Those accomplishments only strengthen Boston’s negotiating position.

The Celtics can continue listening to interested teams without feeling compelled to accept an offer that falls short of their valuation.

Whether those conversations ultimately produce a blockbuster remains uncertain.

What is clear is that Stevens’ public support and the Celtics’ private due diligence are not mutually exclusive.

The organization can value Brown as one of its franchise cornerstones while simultaneously exploring every opportunity to improve the roster.

As the offseason unfolds, that balancing act may become one of the NBA’s defining storylines.