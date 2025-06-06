Celtics All-Star Floated as Trade Candidate for Spurs’ No. 2 Pick

The Boston Celtics are heading into a crucial offseason—and no one, not even Jaylen Brown, is off the table.

With the team facing serious financial pressure and looking to avoid second-apron restrictions, Brown has emerged in trade discussions once again. And according to one NBA insider, the San Antonio Spurs could be the team to watch.

Spurs Seen as ‘Team to Watch Closest’ for Jaylen Brown

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated recently named the San Antonio Spurs as the team to watch “closest” in any potential Jaylen Brown trade—suggesting they could pivot from their long-rumored interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo toward a more attainable star.

Mannix noted on NBC Sports Boston’s The Off C’season special that while San Antonio may have interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo, he believes a blockbuster trade involving someone like Stephon Castle would come at too steep a cost.

Castle, the reigning Rookie of the Year, is viewed internally as a long-term partner to Victor Wembanyama—not trade bait. From Mannix’s perspective, giving him up for a short championship window would undercut the timeline the Spurs are carefully trying to build.

And that’s where Celtics star Jaylen Brown becomes intriguing. He’s still just 28, under contract, and has championship pedigree. For San Antonio, acquiring him could accelerate contention without sacrificing their foundational pieces.

“There’s a concern in San Antonio about creating a short-term window with older stars,” Mannix said, referring to hypothetical deals for players like Giannis. “That’s why they want to hold on to Castle.” (via NBC Sports Boston)

Play

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Trade Could Center on No. 2 Pick, Not Castle

Instead of gutting their young core, Mannix suggested a Brown deal could be built around this year’s No. 2 overall pick, projected to be Rutgers guard Dylan Harper.

“You would get the No. 2 pick back in return. You would get the Devin Vassells, the Keldon Johnsons, future first-round capital. That’s something I’d watch if and when the Giannis Antetokounmpo stuff shakes itself out over the next few weeks.” (via NBC Sports Boston)

For the Celtics, it’s a massive decision. Dealing Brown—who just helped deliver Banner 18—for draft capital and younger pieces would mark a clear pivot. A shift in strategy. But with the second apron looming, and multiple key players needing extensions, the Celtics may have little room to maneuver.

Spurs’ Timeline Could Be the Perfect Fit for Brown

From a roster standpoint, Jaylen Brown checks a lot of boxes for San Antonio. He’s 27, under contract, playoff-tested, and importantly, fits both the timeline of contention and the long-term vision alongside Victor Wembanyama.

According to Chris Mannix, the price would be steep—but worth it.

“People that I talked to really like (Harper), but I think Jaylen Brown is—at his age with his contract status, his playoff pedigree—I think that’s worth it,” he said. (via NBC Sports Boston) He added: “And all of a sudden, you’ve got De’Aaron Fox, you’ve got Brown, you’ve got Castle, and you’ve got Wemby backstopping that team. That’s a championship contender in the Western Conference next season.” (via NBC Sports Boston)

That group gives San Antonio a rare balance: veteran experience, youth, and contract flexibility. In other words, it’s a chance to win now while still staying committed to the rebuild.

For Boston, trading Brown would be a major reset. But the return—Harper, another high pick in 2026, and Jayson Tatum’s return from an Achilles—could form the backbone of their next era. If Derrick White stays, the Celtics can remain competitive and shift gears without falling out of the mix.

The front office has a tough summer ahead. Brown may not be moved. But if he is, don’t be surprised if it’s the Spurs making the most serious call.