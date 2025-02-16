Jaylen Brown Gives New Insight on Celtics Captaincy

Since the Boston Celtics traded Marcus Smart in the summer of 2023, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have emerged as genuine leaders in the locker room. Brown is the longest-tenured member of the roster, while Tatum is the clear-cut star.

However, that didn’t stop eyebrows from being raised when Brown recently referred to himself as team captain during a news conference. Fortunately for Celtics fans, the four-time All-Star recently clarified his comments.

“One, I’m the longest-tenured Celtic. I’ve been here the longest, so even though we don’t necessarily have it written down, the team moves to the things me and Jayson do,” Brown told CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning. “I feel like my team relies on me to be the leader, the vocal leader. I’ve taken that role, and defensively, being the head of the snake, taking on those matchups, my team feeds off that.

Brown emerged as Boston’s best defender last season. He consistently embraced guarding the opposing teams’ biggest offensive threat. However, there has been some regression from Brown in terms of on-ball and off-ball defense this season.

Still, there’s no denying that Brown is a co-captain of this Celtics team. He and Tatum have proven capable of leading by example, while Brown has also embraced the role of enforcer and vocal leader.

Celtics Could Lose Sam Cassell

Talking to leadership within the Celtics organization, Boston could potentially be on the verge of losing one of the most senior members of the coaching staff. Sam Cassell is reportedly a target for Florida State University. A move to his alma mater would finally give him a chance to become a head coach.

Cassell recently discussed the rumored interest during a conversation with Steve Bulpett of Heavy on Sports.

“Once the athletic department reaches out to me, then (FSU’s interest) is official. But they haven’t reached out to me,” Cassell told Bulpett. “The athletic director hasn’t reached out to me yet…If it’s God’s will, it’ll happen. God has a plan for me…Listen, man, I have a great life. I’m associate head coach of the Boston Celtics. It’s good livin’ right here. When I do get an opportunity on this level, I’ll be ready. I can guarantee that. I am ready. Simple.”

Losing Cassell midway through the season would be a hammer blow for the Celtics. Nevertheless, if it’s what Cassell believes is best for his career, then it makes sense for him to take the leap as soon as the opportunity presents itself.

Brad Stevens is Staying With The Celtics

Whenever Indiana University has an open head coaching position, Brad Stevens’ name hits the rumor mill. Fortunately, Stevens recently told Jeff Goodman of ‘The Field of 68’ that he has no intention of leaving the franchise.

“BREAKING: Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens told

@TheFieldOf68 that he is not a candidate for the Indiana University job,” Goodman reported. “‘I thoroughly appreciate being a Celtic and love the people I get to work with every day.’”

Stevens has built the Celtics in his image. He constructed a team that won the 2024 championship. As such, it’s unlikely that he will be leaving the franchise any time soon. After all, Stevens could go down as a true Celtics legend if he continues to build contending rosters throughout his tenure in the front office.