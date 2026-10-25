Jaylen Brown Sends Jayson Tatum Cryptic Warning After Denying Beef

Jayson Tatum wants the conversation about his relationship with Jaylen Brown to move beyond the drama. Brown, meanwhile, isn’t quite ready to let the subject rest.

The former Boston Celtics teammates exchanged another round of public comments Saturday, with Brown offering a playful but pointed response to Tatum’s insistence that there is no animosity between them.

Brown, now with the Philadelphia 76ers, agreed there was no serious feud. However, he couldn’t resist taking a subtle jab at his former running mate.

“Jayson comes from a wonderful family, we’ve accomplished some great things, he’s a hell of a basketball player and he’s got a great PR team,” Brown told reporters, according to ESPN’s Kris Rhim.

Then came the punchline.

“It’s no beef, but it might be little lamb chops and some gravy, you know what I mean? He should stay ready at all times.”

It was a response that acknowledged their shared history without entirely putting the tension to rest.

Jaylen Brown Responds to Jayson Tatum’s No-Beef Comments

Brown’s remarks followed Tatum’s lengthy explanation Friday after Boston’s 107-103 victory over the New York Knicks.

Tatum, who scored 36 points in the Celtics’ home opener, rejected suggestions that his relationship with Brown had deteriorated into something resembling the famous Shaquille O’Neal-Kobe Bryant feud.

“This ain’t no [expletive] Shaq and Kobe,” Tatum said. “There’s no beef.”

The Celtics star expressed frustration that speculation about their relationship had overshadowed what they accomplished together.

Brown, however, offered a slightly different perspective.

“There’s no beef, it should never ever be that,” Brown said. “It’s just basketball. We’re both blessed. But it might be a little lamb chop. We’ll be alright.”

The repeated references to lamb chops appeared playful. Still, Brown’s praise for Tatum’s public relations team added another layer to an increasingly awkward exchange.

Brown’s Instagram Comment Sparked Celtics Drama

The latest back-and-forth began when Brown responded to a video featuring Tatum discussing his reaction to Boston’s blockbuster July trade.

Tatum recalled being in Las Vegas when ESPN insider Shams Charania informed him that Brown had been traded to Philadelphia.

He claimed the news caught him by surprise.

Brown subsequently posted a blue cap emoji beneath the video, a social media expression commonly used to suggest someone isn’t telling the truth.

The comment fueled speculation about whether Brown believed Tatum knew more about the trade than he had publicly acknowledged.

Tatum addressed the controversy Friday, saying he called and texted Brown after learning about the deal.

He also expressed a willingness to speak privately with his former teammate.

For Tatum, the focus should remain on their basketball achievements rather than their differences.

Celtics and 76ers Reunion Could Bring More Drama

Together, Tatum and Brown helped Boston reach two NBA Finals, capturing the 2024 championship.

Brown earned Finals MVP honors during that title run.

Their partnership ended when the Celtics traded Brown to Philadelphia in a deal that brought Paul George and draft compensation to Boston.

Now, the former teammates are preparing to face each other as Eastern Conference rivals.

Their first meeting is scheduled for Nov. 10 in Philadelphia, followed by Brown’s return to TD Garden on Jan. 21.

Both insist their relationship hasn’t become a personal feud.

Yet Brown’s latest comments suggest there could still be some unresolved feelings beneath the humor.

The two former Celtics stars may not have beef, as they insist. But apparently, lamb chops remain on the menu.