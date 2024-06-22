Celtics Finals MVP Jaylen Brown Sparks Dating Rumors With Controversial WNBA Star

NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown sparked dating rumors with controversial WNBA star Kysre Gondrezick when she was spotted partying with the Boston Celtics star in his float during the team’s championship parade on June 21.

Brown further fueled the speculations when he posted Gondrezick cradling his NBA Finals MVP trophy on his Instagram story.

Jaylen Brown posted Kysre with his Finals MVP trophy on his IG 😭 they locked in 🥺 pic.twitter.com/F0ndRXcOMp — LANI ❦ (@___lovelani) June 22, 2024

Gondrezick made headlines last year when her ex-boyfriend, former Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested and accused of beating and choking her. Gondrezick later told the New York Post the allegations against Porter were untrue.

“My injuries don’t support any of those claims,” Gondrezick told The Post on Oct. 17, 2023, adding that the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and cops were to blame for the inaccuracies.

“He didn’t hit me. He never balled his fists up and hit me,” Gondrezick said. “And he definitely didn’t punch me in the face numerous times. That is a lie. I don’t have any injuries to support that.”

Porter reached a plea deal against the domestic violence case and avoided jail time.

Both Porter and Gondrezick have moved on.

The former NBA guard just recently finished an overseas stint in the Greek league. Gondrezick, the fourth overall pick of Indiana Fever in the 2021 WNBA Draft, is now playing for Chicago Sky, where has appeared in four games this season.

Jaylen Brown No Longer Single?

The dating rumors between Brown and Gondrezick came about just weeks after the Celtics star told Good Morning America on June 6 that he is single.

“A lot of our guys probably spend time with their family and stuff like that, but I don’t have a family. I’m single,” Brown told Good Morning America. “So I’ve been binge-watching Harry Potter.”

Brown was previously linked to social media influencer and model Bernice Burgos, who is 16 years older than the Celtics star.

They were first spotted together in September 2022 dancing in a New York City pub, according to The Sun. They were spotted together again in February 2023, according to a Yahoo Entertainment report. But the pair never confirmed they were dating.

Jaylen Brown Silences Critics

Brown, who signed the largest contract in the NBA history to date with a five-year, $304 million in July 2023, proved he was worth every penny by leading the Celtics to end their 16-year title drought.

It was the Celtics’ 18th title, breaking from a tie with their rival Los Angeles Lakers for the most NBA championships.

Brown was named Finals MVP over his co-star Jayson Tatum after averaging 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game in their gentleman sweep of the Dallas Mavericks. He was also the Eastern Conference Finals MVP in their sweep of the Indiana Pacers.

Brown was not selected to the NBA All-Star Game and any of the All-NBA Teams this season. But he won when it mattered the most.

Brown played with a chip on his shoulder after their loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

“If you would have asked me that maybe a year ago, I would probably say yeah,” Brown said when he was asked if he felt vindicated after getting doubted following last season’s elimination. “But just at the point I got to right now, it feels great. But any of the personal awards, it is what it is.

Yeah, the doubters, they may be quiet now, but they will be back. They will be back next year with something to say. I’ll embrace that moment the same and get after it yet again.”