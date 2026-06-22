Jaylen Brown Makes Noah Lyles Move As Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors Swirl

As trade speculation surrounding Jaylen Brown continues to intensify, the Boston Celtics star spent part of his offseason learning from one of the fastest athletes on the planet.

Brown recently joined Olympic champion Noah Lyles on Twitch, where the two discussed track and field, athletic development, and how skills from different sports can translate to basketball. The appearance came at a fascinating moment for Brown, whose name has emerged as a central piece in potential trade talks involving Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Lyles appeared impressed by Brown’s athletic ability during their conversation, giving the Celtics forward an 8 out of 10 rating as a sprinter.

Brown embraced the evaluation.

“Chat I’m an 8, it’s no glaze right here,” Brown joked. “Mind u I haven’t sprinted since the season ended, over 6-7 weeks. That’s no glaze right there chat, u got a world champion on ur hands. Listen here y’all better respect me.”

The exchange highlighted Brown’s desire to continue expanding his game through unconventional methods.

“I love learning about different crafts, different disciplines, track, football, soccer, martial arts, chess, u name it,” Brown said. “See how it translates to basketball, and who better to learn from then one of the fastest ppl of all time.”

Brown Addresses Critics During Stream

The conversation eventually shifted beyond athletics and toward Brown’s mindset.

While discussing social media and outside criticism, Brown made it clear that negativity continues to motivate him rather than discourage him.

“That just gives more fuel to the fire,” Brown said. “To all the people that’s doubted me, that want me to do this, or want me gone, you’re turning me into a monster.”

Those comments arrive as Brown finds himself at the center of one of the NBA’s biggest offseason storylines.

Reports surrounding Antetokounmpo’s future have accelerated ahead of the NBA Draft, with multiple insiders suggesting a resolution could come soon. The Celtics have consistently appeared among the teams linked to the two-time MVP, but recent reporting indicates Boston may be willing to make a significantly larger offer than previously believed.

Celtics Reportedly Willing to Include Brown

Speaking on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Brian Windhorst said Boston has become increasingly aggressive in its pursuit of Antetokounmpo, per Masslive.

“I was really skeptical the Celtics were going to go all in on this and from what I understand they have,” Windhorst said.

He went on to identify Boston and Miami as the leading contenders if Milwaukee ultimately decides to move its franchise cornerstone.

“The Celtics and Heat are the two teams aggressively going after Giannis,” Windhorst added. “Jaylen Brown is on the table and Jaylen Brown could get traded for Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

ESPN’s Marc Spears echoed that sentiment while discussing the situation, noting that Boston remains eager to find a path toward acquiring the Bucks star.

“The Celtics would love to sneak in and get him,” Spears said.

Whether a deal materializes remains uncertain. Boston could reportedly include future first-round picks and additional talent alongside Brown, while Milwaukee could either keep Brown or involve a third team in a larger transaction.

For now, Brown appears focused on self-improvement. While trade rumors continue to dominate headlines, the Celtics star spent his time learning from a world-class sprinter and embracing the criticism that has fueled much of his career. With the NBA Draft rapidly approaching, the next chapter in Brown’s future may not be far away.