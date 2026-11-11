Ex-Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Explains Awkward Jayson Tatum Moment After Loss

Jaylen Brown had little to say to Jayson Tatum before Tuesday night’s game. Afterward, the former Boston Celtics star insisted there was nothing personal about their awkward exchange.

Brown addressed the viral pregame moment following the Celtics’ convincing 123-101 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, explaining that he was focused on preparing for the matchup rather than acknowledging his former teammate.

“I’m just focused on coming out and doing what’s best for my team,” Brown told reporters. “Everything else was just, to be honest, I wasn’t paying attention.”

The explanation came after television cameras captured Tatum approaching Brown near midcourt before tipoff.

Tatum briefly touched Brown’s chest while attempting to greet him, but Brown, who was handling a basketball, did not visibly reciprocate.

The interaction fueled speculation about their relationship following Brown’s blockbuster trade to Philadelphia in July.

However, Brown offered praise for his former teammate and the Celtics after Boston dominated their first meeting as opponents.

Jaylen Brown Explains Jayson Tatum Snub, Praises Celtics

“Credit to Jayson, he played well tonight,” Brown said. “Credit to the Celtics. They executed, and they shot the hell out of the ball, and they were the better team tonight.”

His comments followed a disappointing individual performance in a game that had attracted considerable attention throughout the week.

Brown finished with 13 points, five rebounds and two assists while committing four turnovers.

Foul trouble limited his effectiveness, particularly during the first half.

The 2024 NBA Finals MVP picked up three fouls before halftime and collected his fourth early in the third quarter.

“I’m a bit frustrated, honestly,” Brown admitted. “I wanted to perform better for my team. Foul trouble kind of derailed me a little bit, but it happens. It’s unfortunate.”

Brown had entered the matchup eager to deliver a strong performance against the franchise where he spent his first nine seasons.

Instead, he watched Boston take control behind Tatum and another former Sixers star.

“I was looking forward to this. I was looking forward to playing well, but shit happens I guess,” Brown said.

Jayson Tatum, Paul George Lead Celtics Past 76ers

While Brown struggled, Tatum delivered a steady performance with 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

But Paul George stole the spotlight in his return to Philadelphia.

George, who joined Boston in the trade involving Brown, scored a game-high 36 points on 14-of-22 shooting.

He connected on six 3-pointers, helping the Celtics overwhelm Philadelphia with their perimeter shooting.

Boston made 22-of-49 attempts from beyond the arc, shooting 44.9% as a team.

Payton Pritchard added 18 points, while Sam Hauser contributed 12.

The Celtics led 62-51 at halftime before Philadelphia briefly threatened in the third quarter.

However, Boston responded and eventually stretched its advantage to 29 points.

The victory improved the Celtics to 9-2, moving them ahead of the 9-3 Sixers for the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

It also extended Boston’s winning streak to four games.

For Tatum, the result provided a fitting response to the attention surrounding his reunion with Brown.

The two former teammates helped Boston win the 2024 championship before their partnership ended over the summer.

Brown may not have acknowledged Tatum’s pregame greeting, but he made one thing clear afterward.

On this night, his former teammate and the Celtics were simply better.