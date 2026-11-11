Celtics Fans Turn on Jaylen Brown After Cold Jayson Tatum Reunion

Jayson Tatum appeared willing to put aside the tension surrounding his reunion with Jaylen Brown. His former Boston Celtics teammate wasn’t quite as welcoming.

Moments before Tuesday night’s highly anticipated matchup between Boston and the Philadelphia 76ers, Tatum approached Brown near midcourt and attempted to greet him.

Brown, holding a basketball, did not visibly reciprocate as Tatum reached toward him and briefly touched his chest.

The awkward exchange quickly spread across social media, drawing sharp reactions from Celtics fans who had hoped the former championship teammates might finally reconnect.

Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell shared footage of the interaction on X, observing that Tatum appeared to initiate a greeting that Brown did not return.

For Boston fans already disappointed by Brown’s increasingly public disagreement with Tatum, the moment provided another reason for frustration.

Celtics Fans React to Jaylen Brown’s Cold Greeting

The reaction was swift, with several fans criticizing Brown’s apparent refusal to acknowledge his former teammate.

“He’s doing a really good job of making us Bostonians that were sad to see him go, not so sad,” one fan wrote in response to Dalzell’s post.

Another accused Brown of allowing jealousy to influence his behavior.

Others offered a more sympathetic interpretation, suggesting the Sixers forward was simply trying to maintain a competitive mindset before facing his former team.

“Much to do about nothing. Some people want to save the hugs and [expletive] for the end,” another commenter wrote.

The disagreement among fans reflected the uncertainty surrounding Brown and Tatum’s relationship.

The video does not establish Brown’s intentions, but the absence of a visible response was enough to reignite speculation about their apparent falling-out.

An Instagram clip shared by Swish Cultures also captured the interaction, with viewers debating whether Brown deliberately ignored Tatum.

The exchange came after days of pointed comments from both players about their first meeting as opponents.

Jaylen Brown-Jayson Tatum Tension Takes Center Stage

Brown had already signaled Sunday that he had little interest in speaking with Tatum before the game.

“There’s nothing to talk about,” Brown told reporters after Philadelphia’s victory over Chicago.

“He’s on his side; I’m on my side,” he added.

Tatum, meanwhile, downplayed the significance of their reunion, describing the matchup as another game on Boston’s schedule.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday that Brown confronted Tatum during a dinner in France shortly before Boston traded him to Philadelphia in July.

The conversation reportedly centered on their future together and what Tatum knew about Brown’s uncertain standing with the Celtics.

According to Charania, the former teammates had not spoken since the trade.

Andscape’s Marc J. Spears also reported that Tatum attempted to call Brown after learning of the deal, but Brown did not answer.

Their partnership had helped Boston reach two NBA Finals and win the 2024 championship.

Now, with Brown wearing a Sixers uniform, the relationship has become a major storyline in one of the Eastern Conference’s fiercest rivalries.

Tuesday’s game offered the first opportunity for the former teammates to settle matters on the court.

Instead, their brief pregame interaction gave Celtics fans another moment to dissect.

Tatum made the first move.

Whether Brown eventually welcomes a conversation remains uncertain.