Jaylen Brown Sends Strong Message Amid Celtics Trade Rumors

The NBA offseason has only just officially gotten underway, but for the Boston Celtics, they have been in the trenches for several weeks now. Trade rumors are swirling around this team furiously, and for the first time in his career, it seems like there’s a real shot that Jaylen Brown gets traded.

With the C’s being heavily linked to a potential deal with the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the expectation is that Brown would be headed for the exit door in any trade here. While he has publicly remained committed to Boston, Brown knows that he is popping up in these trade rumors, and he sent a strong message to fans when discussing his future on his latest Twitch stream.

Jaylen Brown Addresses His Future as Trade Rumors Swirl

There was a lot on the line for Brown in the 2025-26 campaign. With his partner-in-crime, Jayson Tatum, missing most of the year recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, Brown was tasked with leading the Celtics forward. He relished the opportunity to do so, and he ended up putting together the best season of his career (28.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 5.1 APG, 47.7 FG%).

During their time together in Boston together, there have been questions about Brown and Tatum’s fit alongside each other, and now that Brown has proven he can lead a team on his own, those questions are resurfacing. Add in some questionable comments he’s made in the wake of the team’s elimination from the playoffs, and it seems like there’s a real shot Brown gets traded this offseason.

Again, in the public sphere, Brown has reaffirmed his commitment to the C’s, but that may not be enough to keep him in town, especially if Antetokounmpo is truly an option to come to town. Brown knows that he is the subject of quite a bit of chatter across the league, but he made it clear that, no matter where he ends up playing, he is intent on continuing to improve as a player.

“You have not seen the best version of Jaylen Brown,” he said on his latest stream Sunday night. I look forward to the next season; we’ll see where the chips fall, and I’m excited about that.”

Should the Celtics Trade Jaylen Brown?

At this point, it’s clear that Boston is intent on building its next championship team. It reset its salary cap this season, and it still has a strong core group in town. The key involves figuring out the best way to build a winner, and for the first time, the path forward may not involve Brown. If a guy like Antetokounmpo is really an option, you can make a case that he is a better fit for the C’s moving forward.

Trading Brown for Antetokounmpo makes sense. What would not make sense is trading Brown for a player who is worse than him, or an influx of draft assets. The Celtics are looking to push all their chips to the middle of the table, and if Brown needs to be moved in order to bring Antetokounmpo to town, so be it. In pretty much any other circumstance, though, trading Brown doesn’t make sense, which is why his status is so fascinating as the offseason gets fully underway.