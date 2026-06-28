Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Trade Hopes Take Hit After Latest Trail Blazers Update

The Boston Celtics failed to move Jaylen Brown to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but that hasn’t stopped trade rumors from swirling around him. Reports indicate that while the C’s aren’t actively shopping Brown, the front office is fielding offers for him from teams across the league.

Over the past couple of days, the Portland Trail Blazers have emerged from seemingly out of nowhere to become arguably the top suitor for Brown. However, their reluctance to move off of arguably their most valuable asset, Deni Avdija, could force Boston to pivot and try to find a new landing spot for the 2024 Finals MVP.

Trail Blazers Unwilling to Trade Deni Avdija for Jaylen Brown

In many circumstances, trading Brown doesn’t make sense for the Celtics. Getting a guy like Antetokounmpo in return certainly would have been a viable move, but there aren’t many players who are perceived as an upgrade over Brown. As a result, Boston is going to need to fill an area of need or receive a bounty of young players and draft capital in exchange for his services.

Arguably the most valuable asset Portland has at its disposal is Avdija, who has quietly turned himself into one of the most well-rounded players in the NBA over the past few years. Avdija enjoyed a breakout campaign with the Trail Blazers this past season (24.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 6.7 APG, 46.3 FG%), earning his first All-Star selection in the process.

If Brown were to be dealt to the Trail Blazers, Avdija would probably have to be the guy that they build their trade package around. However, new rumors have suggested that Portland has no interest in parting ways with Avdija, as it has instead offered up other young stars like Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe for the Celtics’ superstar forward.

“Trail Blazers All-Star forward Deni Avdija was not on the table in trade talks for Antetokounmpo, and he remains off the table in Brown discussions as of now, league sources told HoopsHype,” Michael Scotto reported. “Portland’s other young players, such as Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, are considered available.”

Trail Blazers’ Reluctance to Trade Deni Avdija Makes Jaylen Brown Trade Difficult

The Trail Blazers have a vast collection of young talent and draft picks that could entice the C’s, but again, this team isn’t exactly in a rush to unload Brown. If the offer is too good to turn down, it will likely pull the trigger on a deal, but it’s tough to see a way in which Portland could convince Boston to trade Brown if Avdija isn’t heading the other way.

Maybe the inclusion of Donovan Clingan, who would fill a key area of need at the center position, would move the Celtics, but again, the Trail Blazers’ front office hasn’t seemed all that interested in including him in these trade talks. Unless something changes on Portland’s end, it seems like Boston is going to have to find another team that is willing to give up more for Brown.