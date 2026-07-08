Jaylen Brown’s Untimely Revelation Sabotaged Celtics’ Trade Haul: Report

The Boston Celtics have faced nearly universal criticism for what most analysts and fans of the NBA consider a paltry trade return for five-time All-Star Jaylen Brown, but the player himself appears to have played a significant role in the team’s perceived failure.

Zach Lowe of The Ringer reported on the Tuesday, July 7 edition of “The Zach Lowe Show” podcast that Brown limited the number of viable suitors for his services by proactively reaching out to multiple interested franchises and telling them not to waste their time.

“I think there was at least one or two other teams who might have been interested in Jaylen Brown and who got intel that Jaylen Brown wasn’t interested in them and to maybe stay out of the bidding,” Lowe said. “I think Boston felt the circle closing.”

Celtics Dragged for Poor Return on Jaylen Brown Deal

Who those teams might have been is not something Lowe revealed. That said, some other major moves took some potential players out of the mix before Boston flipped Brown.

The Toronto Raptors dealt for Kawhi Leonard. The Portland Trail Blazers traded for Ja Morant. The Miami Heat, ever the big-game hunters, landed the grandest prize of them all in two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, for whom the Celtics initially tried to move Brown.

Thus, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and Paul George — who has a similarly expensive contract to Brown’s deal but with one fewer year attached to it, thereby rendering it a moveable/expiring agreement in the 2027-28 campaign — ended up an acceptable offer from the Philadelphia 76ers in the estimation of Brad Stevens and the rest of the Celtics’ front office.

That return is a far cry from the four, or even five, first-round picks that Boston was asking for Brown when the team began shopping him around the league.

Jaylen Brown Never Felt Appropriately Respected While With Celtics

Tim McMahon of ESPN explained the thinking in Boston on Monday, July 6.

“[There exists] popular perception — from media, fans and other players — that Brown ranks among the league’s elite,” McMahon wrote. “The advanced analytics tell a different tale.”

“Notably, the Celtics have had a better net rating with Brown off the floor than on it in each of the past four seasons and six of the past eight,” McMahon continued. “Teams use different analytical models, but the consensus is that Brown’s impact isn’t as impressive as his media-voted accolades or the super-max contract that will pay him $183 million over the next three seasons.”

Brown is a five-time All-Star, earning all of those honors over the past six years, and a two-time All-NBA Second-Team selection (2023, 2026) who finished sixth in MVP voting last season.

He averages 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals across his 10-year professional tenure, but produced career highs of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists as the primary offensive option for the Celtics last year during a season in which Jayson Tatum was largely absent due to an Achilles tear he suffered in the second round of the 2025 playoffs.

Brown was the MVP of the Eastern Conference Finals and NBA Finals two years ago when Tatum was healthy and the duo won their sole championship together. Despite all of his statistical success and accolades, Brown has always felt he has not garnered the respect he deserves — a narrative furthered Boston’s willingness to trade him for Antetokounmpo earlier this summer.