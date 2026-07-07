Kawhi Leonard Gets Strong Message From Ex-Raptors Teammate After Returning To Toronto

Kawhi Leonard is back with the Toronto Raptors, seven years since leading the team to their first-ever NBA championship in 2019.

Leonard had his first-ever public appearance back as a Raptors player during his former teammate Kyle Lowry’s contract signing ceremony, which would allow him to retire as a part of the Raptors organization.

Lowry, who was Toronto’s starting point guard during their 2019 NBA championship run, delivered a strong message for Leonard, who is now 34 years old and is looking to add another title to his already legendary legacy with the Raptors.

“I think the moves Bobby is making, they know what they’re going to do,” Lowry said, commending Bobby Webster, the Raptors general manager, for bringing in Leonard once more to Toronto via trade with the LA Clippers last month.

“They’re trying to win another championship, staring with [Kawhi]. You get him to that point, your championship is the only aspiration, and that’s why he’s here.”

Kawhi Leonard Looks To Stay Long Term With The Raptors

The Raptors only gave up Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, multiple future draft picks, and a pick swap for Leonard, who is on an expiring contract, reminiscent of his one-year stay with the Raptors in the 2018-2019 season.

The Raptors and Leonard are negotiating a two-year, $123.7 million maximum contract extension. Leonard has one season remaining on his current contract worth $50.3 million.

Lowry left the Raptors two years after winning the NBA championship with Leonard. Meanwhile, Leonard signed with the Clippers immediately after winning the title in Toronto.

In his seven years with the Clippers, he did not win an NBA championship.

Now, Lowry is retiring after 20 years in the NBA and will only be a spectator once Leonard suits up once more with the Raptors in the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Kyle Lowry Talks About His Time As Kawhi Leonard’s Point Guard

Lowry and Leonard only spent one season as teammates, but that has left a massive impact on Lowry, who has been known as the Greatest Raptor of All Time.

In his appearance on the Pull Up podcast of CJ McCollum, Lowry opened up about his feelings playing with Leonard with the Raptors.

“With Kawhi, you kind of take on his (personality) a bit. Because he’s so quiet and stays in the moment. … Kawhi rubbed people the wrong way because of how he operates, he’s like,’ yo, yo, give me the ball. I’m gonna get it done.’” Lowry said.

“You might be like ‘Kawhi, I’m open’. But he was like ‘I’m gonna get this bucket.’ You understand that he’s the best basketball player on your team. And you got to make sure your big dog gotta eat, you know what I’m saying? Big dog gotta eat at the end of the day.”

Lowry said his role changed when he realized that Leonard is the alpha of the squad, while other players such as Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam emerged as reliable offensive players for the Raptors.

“My role just changed because (Kawhi) was averaging 24 or 25 … my scoring went way down but my assists went up because I knew that I had to make sure that big dog ate, but also that the other guys ate too,” Lowry said. “I wasn’t worried about me, that goes back to being a bench player, I don’t care as long as we win. So I took on the role of an old, traditional point guard,”

Now, Lowry is retired, and Leonard is again tasked to lead the Raptors to another title to further cement himself as a Toronto legend.