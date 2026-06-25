Three Jaylen Brown Trades That Could Reshape the Celtics

The Boston Celtics wrapped up the 2026 NBA Draft with two selections this week. Houston forward Chris Cenac Jr. went 27th overall on Tuesday night. St. John’s wing Dillon Mitchell followed at 40th on Wednesday. Both address areas of need, and both represent long-term development bets.

But the biggest story of draft week had nothing to do with either pick. It was about the player Boston might be moving out.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Celtics are listening to trade offers for Jaylen Brown “with intention.” Brad Stevens was asked directly on Tuesday night whether Brown would be on the roster next season. He praised the five-time All-Star, called him a big part of what Boston has built, and then declined to guarantee anything.

“I’m never gonna predict the future,” Stevens said.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo pursuit is dead. Miami won that sweepstakes. But the fact that Boston was willing to offer Brown and two first-round picks in that deal confirms the Celtics have moved past the idea that Brown is untouchable.

Jack Anderson of CelticsBlog laid out five potential trade frameworks this week. Three of them stand out if Boston decides to move one of its franchise cornerstones.

Houston: The Star Power Gamble for the Celtics

Kevin Durant played 78 games last season, averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, and remains one of the most efficient scorers the league has ever seen.

Anderson’s proposed framework sends Brown to Houston for Durant, Clint Capela, an unprotected 2027 first-round pick from Phoenix, and the best of three unprotected 2029 firsts from Phoenix, Houston, or Dallas.

The appeal is there. Durant alongside Jayson Tatum would be one of the most dangerous pairings in basketball. The age gap between Brown and Durant is what generates the draft capital, and those picks carry real value.

But Durant turns 38 during the 2026-27 season. Boston would be trading its 29-year-old franchise pillar for a player whose window is inherently shorter. That is a significant bet on a compressed timeline.

New Orleans: Depth, Defense, and Draft Capital

Anderson’s framework sends Brown and Sam Hauser to New Orleans for Trey Murphy, Herb Jones, Jordan Poole as salary ballast, and the better of the Bucks’ or Pelicans‘ 2027 first-round pick, unprotected.

Murphy has averaged over 21 points per game in consecutive seasons. Jones is one of the best wing defenders in the league. The 2027 pick could land in the top 10 given Milwaukee’s uncertain future without Antetokounmpo.

This is the most balanced package of the three.

Boston would stay competitive while adding draft positioning for the future. But it replaces one star with two good players, and good players do not carry franchises in the postseason. Brown does, as he showed in 2024.

Cleveland: The Best Basketball Fit?

Evan Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game last season and would immediately address Boston’s biggest roster weakness.

Anderson’s framework sends Brown to Cleveland for Mobley, Dennis Schroder, and an unprotected 2031 first-round pick from the Cavaliers.

The Tatum-Mobley pairing is intriguing on paper. Mobley’s defensive versatility and shot-altering presence would reshape the frontcourt. But the gap between Brown and Mobley as individual players is real.

Brown is the better scorer, the more proven postseason performer, and the 2024 Finals MVP. Filling a need matters. Losing your best available two-way wing to do it carries a cost that goes beyond the box score.

Final Word for the Celtics

The trade market for Brown is real. The options are legitimate. Any of these three packages would bring back value, and Stevens clearly has not ruled out making a move.

But there is a case, a strong one, that the best path forward involves keeping Brown exactly where he is.

Brown and Tatum won a championship together in 2024. Last season, with Tatum recovering from a ruptured Achilles, Brown carried the franchise to 56 wins and proved he could be the lead option on a contender. The playoff exit against Philadelphia hurt, but Tatum was not fully healthy for that series. That was the variable. Not the partnership.

This is still one of the best duos in basketball. It has been for years. The idea that Boston needs to blow it up because one trade pursuit fell through does not hold up against what Brown and Tatum have built together.

Stevens said on draft night that he still believes Brown and Tatum can bring another championship to Boston. He answered that question before the interviewer even finished asking it.

Sometimes the most important move is the one you do not make.