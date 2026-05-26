Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Sends Strong Message Amid Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors

The Boston Celtics may have exited the playoffs earlier than expected, but Jaylen Brown gave this fanbase plenty to appreciate throughout the season. With Jayson Tatum sidelined for a significant stretch, Brown carried the offense, averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists, and helped Boston defy expectations in the Eastern Conference.

The individual recognition has followed.

On Sunday, Brown was named to the All-NBA Second Team. His teammate wasted no time making his feelings known.

Tatum Shouts Out Brown on Instagram

Tatum took to Instagram to share the All-NBA Second Team graphic for Brown, a public show of support from his long-time teammate and running mate. The post captured the respect between the two stars and offered a clear signal of where Tatum stands amid the offseason noise surrounding Brown’s future with the organization.

The gesture carried weight. Brown has been at the center of trade speculation this offseason, with reports linking him to a potential deal involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. Tatum’s public shoutout was a reminder of the genuine bond between the two.

Celtics’ Brown’s Candid Reaction

Brown addressed the honor on his livestream Sunday evening. The comments came in the middle of his ongoing public back-and-forth with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

“I’m surprised I’m on any team, let alone first or second,” Brown said. He added that he was grateful for the recognition. His willingness to speak his mind has not always made him popular with voters and media members alike.

The comment was a nod to a difficult few weeks. Brown drew criticism after saying this past season was his favorite despite the Celtics losing in seven games to the Philadelphia 76ers. The remark raised eyebrows. Brown previously won a championship and Finals MVP with a healthy Tatum alongside him. Smith used the comment to question Brown’s motivations and suggested he might prefer a situation where he is the clear top option.

Brown pushed back. The two went back and forth publicly. Brown also picked up a fine for comments about officiating during the Celtics-76ers series.

What the Honor Reflects

Despite the noise, the All-NBA selection reflects what Brown actually did on the floor this season. He averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from three. He was the driving force behind a Celtics team that finished 56-26 and earned the two seed in the East, largely without its best player for large portions of the year.

The case for First Team was not hard to make. The first team included Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic, and Cade Cunningham. It was a crowded field. Brown landed just outside it.

Final Word for the Celtics

Tatum posted. Brown acknowledged the recognition with characteristic honesty.

Whatever comes next this offseason, Brown had a season worth celebrating. His teammate made sure everyone saw it.