Jayson Tatum’s MVP Candidacy Takes Hit Amid Celtics’ Struggles

The Boston Celtics are 12-9 since December 1st. Joe Mazzulla’s team has developed some concerning trends, ranging from inconsistent production to a worrying lack of focus on the defensive end.

Due to the Celtics’ struggles, Jayson Tatum‘s MVP candidacy appears to be in jeopardy. The latest MVP ladder shows the three-time All-NBA First-Team selection slipping to sixth in the voting, falling behind Victor Wembanyama and Karl-Anthony Towns. Despite Boston’s poor production, Tatum has continued to be one of the team’s most reliable performers.

Of course, an MVP award is an individual accolade. Celtics fans would much rather the team figure out its issues and contend for another championship. Still, MVPs can make or break a player’s legacy. Tatum is among the best players in the world. Therefore, he is supposed to be residing in the top five of these conversations.

In 37 games this season, Tatum is averaging 27.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He’s shooting 45.9% from the field and 35.9% from three-point range. Furthermore, he’s been a high-level help defender and has been a core initiator for Mazzulla’s team.

Celtics’ Could Look to Javonte Green For Extra Depth

Part of the Celtics’ struggles this season has been due to a lack of wing depth. Oshae Brissett and Svi Mykhailiuk both left the franchise this past summer. As such, Mazzulla has leaned into running more double-big lineups. Unfortunately, those rortations remove an additional ball-handler and/or scorer from the court.

According to Brian Robb of Masslive, Brad Stevens could turn toward a former Celtic to try and add depth at the wing positions. Javonte Green is currently on a one-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. His explosiveness and perimeter scoring would add a new dimension to the Celtics bench rotation.

“One area worth monitoring is the backcourt and wing position off the bench,” Robb wrote. “Sam Hauser (nine minutes) has taken a step back from last season amid back issues. Payton Pritchard has fallen back to earth. Jordan Walsh has shown flashes defensively but still isn’t hitting open 3s (25 percent from deep). Baylor Scheierman isn’t ready to contribute just yet. Jaden Springer has been buried all year.”

Green isn’t the sort of addition that would raise the team’s championship ceiling. However, his athleticism could give Mazzulla new opportunities with his rotation and ease the pressure on Hauser’s shoulders.

Celtics Could Stil Go Back to Lonnie Walker IV

Lonnie Walker IV spent the summer with the Celtics. He was on an Exhibit 10 deal, allowing him to be part of the team’s training camp and preseason preparations. However, the Celtics opted against signing Walker to a full-scale deal. He has since moved to Europe, where he’s suiting up for Zalgiris Kaunas.

It’s worth noting that Walker’s contract does have a buyout clause for an NBA team. A payment of $450,000 would need to be made before the deadline of Feb. 18. According to a Dec. 29 report from Marc Stein, the Celtics are among six teams to reportedly hold interest in adding Walker for the second half of the season.

“Lonnie Walker IV is drawing NBA interest and can be bought out of his Žalgiris contract in the EuroLeague by any NBA team until Feb. 18,” Stein reported on X. “Potential suitors said to include Sixers, Wolves, Heat, Nuggets and Celtics. Walker went to camp with Boston.”

Regardless of which role player the Celtics do or don’t add by the trade deadline, their season can only turn around if everyone gets back on the same page. Mazzulla and his coaching staff have their work cut out for them. Fortunately, the Celtics are still the most talented team in the league. If they can add some depth and figure out their current struggles, they will be right back at top of people’s list for 2025 championship contenders.