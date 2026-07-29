Celtics Get Unexpected News After LeBron James Decision

The Boston Celtics will face LeBron James as a division rival next season, but Boston was also reportedly among the teams that showed interest in signing him before he ultimately chose the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Celtics were one of a large number of teams that expressed interest in James this offseason, information relayed by his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports.

Boston Didn’t Make James’ Final List

Despite the interest, the Celtics never advanced to James’ list of serious finalists. Paul indicated James ultimately narrowed his decision to five teams: the 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Boston still appeared on Paul’s radar earlier in the process. During an appearance on the Game Over podcast with Max Kellerman, Paul referenced the Celtics, along with Jayson Tatum and Brad Stevens, as one of ten teams under early consideration. The five eventual finalists were grouped in what Paul described as an inner circle of contention, while Boston sat further out alongside teams like Golden State, the San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, and New York Knicks.

Even the Los Angeles Clippers reportedly held talks with James about a one-season deal worth more than $20 million that would have let him remain at his home in Brentwood, California, though that option also didn’t make his final grouping.

Why the Celtics Couldn’t Compete Financially

Part of the reason Boston fell short likely comes down to salary cap realities. The Celtics had already committed their full mid-level exception to a three-year deal with Mitchell Robinson at the start of free agency, leaving them with only the veteran’s minimum or bi-annual exception available to offer James.

James ultimately signed with Philadelphia on a two-year deal at the veteran’s minimum with a player option, a decision shaped in part by the 76ers’ offseason trade to acquire Jaylen Brown from Boston.

James explained his decision-making process directly in a message posted to social media last week.

“I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?” James wrote.

He described wanting to compete for one more championship as the driving factor in his choice, expressing excitement about helping build a title contender in Philadelphia.

Final Word for the Celtics

Boston never had a realistic path to landing LeBron James this offseason, limited by cap constraints and a market that ultimately narrowed to five teams that didn’t include the Celtics. Still, the reported interest shows Boston at least explored the possibility before turning its full attention elsewhere.

James will now face Boston as a conference rival wearing Philadelphia colors, a fitting twist given the Jaylen Brown trade that helped bring him there in the first place.