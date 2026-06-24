Proposed NBA Trade Has Celtics Land $90 Million Superstar for Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics could still be searching for another superstar with the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade officially off the board. Boston could also push to make amends with Jaylen Brown after attempting to trade the star to the Milwaukee Bucks.

There is also another path where the Celtics continue to explore trades for Brown. CBS Sports’ John Gonzalez offered an interesting trade pitch for the Celtics to consider.

The analyst believes Boston could make a run at Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant. Celtics fans are sure to have strong opinions about swapping Brown for Durant, especially at this point in his career.

The trade pitch has the Celtics acquiring Durant, Clint Capela and a package of future draft picks in exchange for Brown.

Let’s dive into this wild proposed NBA trade.

Celtics Rumors: NBA Trade Pitch Has Boston Swap Jaylen Brown for Rockets Star Kevin Durant

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Durant will be 38 years old when the next NBA season begins. Yet, fans may be surprised to learn that Durant played 78 games in 2025-26, missing just four contests.

It was not all good news for Durant as KD battled a knee injury which sidelined the star for much of the NBA playoffs.

“So, something like maybe Kevin Durant, Clint Capela, and picks could be something that the Celtics would be interested in,” Gonzalez noted in a June 23, interview on CBS HQ. “KD is going to be 38 in (September), so he’s coming up on the end of his career. But he’s still incredible. And Capela is just a throw-in for salary matching purposes.

“… So maybe Capela can sort of reboot his career. But KD would really be the piece. I mean, if you have to give up on Jaylen Brown, if he’s definitely going, you could do a lot worse than one of the great players in NBA history and KD would fit in seamlessly in Boston.”

The Celtics Have a ‘Level of Intention’ With Latest Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors: Insider

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The challenge is Brown is nearly a decade younger and coming off one of the best seasons of his career. Houston would likely need to include a number of first-round picks for this deal to make any sense.

Durant is on a two-year, $90 million contract that is slated to run through the 2027-28 season. The superstar has a player option that, if exercised, would allow him to be a free agent in 2027.

It appears the Celtics are still listening to trade offers for Brown after the failed deal with the Bucks.

“Sources tell me that even after the failed trade of Giannis and the Celtics, the team has engaged and listened on trade conversations and offers around Jaylen Brown, even today,” NBA insider Shams Charania explained on ESPN’s pre-draft show on June 23. “They’ve talked to teams and teams that I’ve spoken to feel like there is a level of intention behind this with the Celtics, but that doesn’t mean a trade will necessarily happen.

“Jaylen Brown has three years left on his deal at a super max clip. He is extension eligible this offseason, two years, $140 million plus. So, a decision on that will be due if he is on the roster. Either way it goes, there’s going to be some hard conversations and a level of a fallout here with the Celtics and Jaylen Brown.”