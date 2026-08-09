NBA Trade Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga-Lakers, DeMar DeRozan & the New Big Board

We’re into the second week of August and the NBA trade rumor mill will be picking up soon, no doubt. But it has hit a lull as several issues are being worked out.

One of the interesting aspects of the trade market as it stands is not so much who is on the block, but who is off the block and whether those players’ teams will hold by that stance going forward into the season.

The Trail Blazers are a big one, because after trading for Ja Morant, and with both Jrue Holiday on board and Damian Lillard returning, the backcourt is loaded with star-caliber veterans. But then, there’s 23-year-old Shaedon Sharpe (who averaged 20.8 points last season) and 22-year-old former No. 2 overall pick Scoot Henderson, too. Both will need minutes to continue their development.

As of now, Portland has not engaged in trade talks on its backcourt, but something will have to give. Sharpe, a career 33.2% shooter from the 3-point line, is considered the most likely to be traded, and the four-year, $90 million contract extension that kicks in this year won’t be much of an impediment to moving him. So, Sharpe is joining the NBA trade rumor Big Board, congrats to him.

NBA Trade Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Resolution Coming

A report from Michael Grange of Sportsnet indicates that there should be good news on the horizon for the Clippers and Raptors, as the league ultimately wants to allow the Kawhi Leonard trade to go through. Grange wrote that end result should be: “A negotiated settlement where the NBA gets to enforce some version of its rules, Ballmer can save face and Leonard can play for the Raptors.”

While an ESPN report suggested the investigation into the Leonard affair could run into 2027, getting an answer before training camp that would allow the trade to go through could also begin to unlock some other stagnation on the NBA market.

Remember the details of the deal: Leonard to Toronto for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a 2027 swap and two second-rounders. The Clippers could use some of those assets to continue to push to make moves–they’ve been one of the teams that have a reported interest in a sign-and-trade for Peyton Watson of the Nuggets.

Jonathan Kuminga Update From Exec

One NBA executive said that free agent Jonathan Kuminga is not likely to shake out any new offers for a sign-and-trade on the market. “I think he would like to play for the Lakers and they’d like to have him, but I know they–and a lot of teams–have already told him, ‘Look, this is what we can do,’ so he has all the information. The money, the cap space, it has been spent. He’s not waiting for anything new out there, because there is nothing new that’s gonna happen. So, he is stuck. But he is entitled to take as much time as he wants.”

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The usual suspects have been named as potential DeMar DeRozan suitors–the Cavaliers, Nuggets, Heat and Wizards–but one Eastern Conference coach says he’d be a good fit in a surprising place. “He’s a guy I’d like to see on the Nets, another veteran guy, can do a little bit of everything and play multiple positions and can put the ball in the basket,” the coach said. “They brought in (Julius) Randle but they’re still so young and they could use a security blanket guy, when a possession goes bad, DeMar can still get you a good shot.”

Issues That Need Resolution

Jonathan Kuminga. As mentioned, Kuminga is likely stuck. There is still time for Kuminga to land a sign-and-trade deal this summer, and maybe something will materialize with the Lakers (unlikely), the Cavaliers (more likely, but still slim) or the Bucks (probably his best bet). Kuminga should just pull in a one-year deal, on a minimum or with some part of an midlevel exception, show he is worth a long-term commitment, and try again in free agency next year.

Lakers forward. One reason that Kuminga is still a prominent feature on the market is that there have been multiple times he has appeared certain to join the Lakers. But he passed on a credible offer to sign in LA and there isn’t much appetite for the Lakers’ assets in a sign-and-trade. So nothing has come to fruition. Other options (PJ Washington, De’Andre Hunter) appear to be fantasies, too. Could the Lakers just keep Jarred Vanderbilt and give him one last chance as the starting PF? There are not many viable options.

DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan got a buyout from the Kings, but has not picked his next destination yet. The Wizards (?) are the latest contender, but he is a possibility for Miami, Cleveland, Denver, Washington, or a dark horse, as well. (Brooklyn is our vote.)

Kawhi Leonard trade. We are well into August now and there is no end in sight for the Leonard/Aspiration saga. Training camp is in a little more than a month, and the Michael Grange report does create some hope that this will be decided by then.

Tough Going for Unsigned Restricted Free Agents

Jalen Duren, Pistons. The possibility of a sign-and-trade was never realistic for Duren, and it should be only a matter of time before the gap can be bridged between his ask for a max deal and the Pistons’ lowball offer. Detroit has all the leverage, and Duren will have to come around.

Peyton Watson, Nuggets. There is movement in Watson’s situation, and he is the target for a continued Bucks push–Milwaukee has a traded player exception that could absorb a significant salary. They do not want to give up a first-round pick, however. The Clippers figure into this mess, too, and there is a chance that the Nuggets will try to keep Watson. But Denver would have to shed salary to make that happen.

Bennedict Mathurin, Clippers. There has been interest in Mathurin from a handful of teams, but any deal would need to be a sign-and-trade and that seems unlikely at this point. The Clippers might be more willing to move off of Mathurin if they knew what was happening with the Leonard trade, but even still, if they can get Mathurin at a bargain cost, they’d prefer to do that and trade him later.

NBA Trade Rumors: What Becomes of the Extension Targets?

Stephen Curry, Warriors. If Curry wants a full max extension (two years, $136 million), the Warriors absolutely would give it to him. But Curry could do his team some favors by agreeing to take a lesser number, and that will be the focus when he is eligible for a deal on August 29.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks. Towns is eligible for a four-year, $275 million contract extension this summer, and at one point in NBA history–two or three years ago–the team probably would have rubber-stamped such a deal. But the Knicks are going to continue to become more expensive, so they will resist giving Towns the full max. Is there a happy medium?

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Heat. Antetokounmpo could sign an extension starting on October 1, or he could wait until early January, which would make him eligible to sign for four years and $275 million. The expectation is that’s how things will play out here–though, like Towns, whether the Heat negotiate on a full max deal or simply hand Antetokounmpo the max will be worth watching.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets. Jokic has been clear that he does not want to leave Denver, but also has been clear he won’t sign an extension this season, instead holding off until he can land a five-year, $360 million deal next summer. The hope in Denver is that he is only waiting to maximize his earnings, and not because he will seek a trade if he is unhappy with the team’s direction.

Anthony Davis, Wizards. The Wizards want Davis (who was extension eligible beginning on August 6) to stick around, but he needs to show he is healthy and productive. If he can do so, the Wizards can either lock him up, long-term, or trade him for younger assets if Davis wants out. Thus, the sides have agreed to put off further extension talks, according to ESPN, and will revisit the issue in the early part of the season.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. Brooklyn is willing to keep Porter (who has been eligible for an extension all summer) but won’t overpay him. Porter feels he should get something starting in the range of his current contract ($40 million) and the Nets do not want to go that high. If there is no middle ground, it could be trade talk time.

Players on Buyout Watch

Zach LaVine, Kings. There was talk that perhaps the Kings would buy out LaVine, but with $49 million on his deal, that might be too much to ask. And no one is trading for him at this point, not at that number.

Klay Thompson, Mavericks. The Mavs are saying they won’t buy out Thompson and will seek to move him in a trade … which is exactly what any team would say if it had a veteran on the roster who might be bought out. There has been chatter about Thompson being traded to Miami, but if that does not come to fruition, a buyout is likely to happen.

D’Angelo Russell, Grizzlies. Russell wants to play for Memphis just about as little as the Grizzlies want him to play for the team, so a buyout should be in the offing. It’s only a matter of when, it seems.

NBA Trade Rumors: Guards Who Could Still Move

Shaedon Sharpe, Trail Blazers. (Remaining contract four years, $90 million.) Sharpe averaged 20.8 points last season, but he is not a high-efficiency guard, and that will hurt his value on the market. Portland is not looking to thin out its guard logjam–yet. But that figures to change, with Sharpe likely the one to move.

Jordan Hawkins, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: one year, $7 million.) Hawkins never lived up to his lottery billing after his impressive UConn tournament run in 2023, so the fact that he is on the trade block is probably not exactly newsworthy. Still only 24, but he is a career 37.4% shooter.

Ty Jerome, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $19 million, including player option.) Jerome took advantage of the mess in Memphis last year and averaged 19.7 points, shooting 42.0% from the 3-point line. The Grizzlies will need to thin out their roster, and the 29-year-old Jerome really does not fit here. He would have good value if Memphis wants to flip him for future assets.

Dennis Schroder, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: one year, $14.6 million.) Schroder has played for 11 teams in the NBA so far, and the Cavs would be open to making it 12 as they seek to duck the second apron and still stay in the contending picture.

Dalton Knecht, Lakers. (Remaining contract: two years, $10 million, including two teams options.) Knecht showed some promise as a rookie but fell off in Year 2 and is now a contract filler in a potential trade. It has been surprising that no team has been willing to gamble on his upside–he is only 25.

NBA Trade Rumors: Wings Who Could Still Move

Max Strus, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: one year, $16 million.) The Cavs are trying hard to fit everything under the second apron, and that could mean moving off Strus, if they can find a taker.

Moses Moody, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) Moody is potentially going to be ready for the start of the season, and is said to be staying put. But if the Warriors do anything trade-wise this summer, speculation holds it will involve Moody.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) There have been rumblings that the Pelicans would deal Murphy, and equal rumblings have indicated they won’t. Murphy is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, but New Orleans is slow-playing any potential trade.

Saddiq Bey, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: one year, $6.5 million.) Bey came back with a strong season last year after tearing his ACL, averaging 17.7 points and shooting 45.1% from the field and 36.7% from the 3-point line. It was for a bad team, but he showed he still could be an adequate wing off someone’s bench.

Patrick Williams, Bulls. (Remaining contract: three years, $54 million,) It would be symbolic and probably cathartic for fans to see Williams dumped as a new front office and coaching staff comes in. But Williams’ contract is prohibitive.

Jonathan Kuminga, Hawks. (Remaining contract: Free agent.) Kuminga was the big story last year when the Warriors did not want to commit significant years and money to him in restricted free agency. Now, in unrestricted free agency, no one wants to commit significant years and money to him. Still desperately looking for a sign-and-trade.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Porter will wind up in the trade-candidate bin if extension talks falter.

Derrick Jones Jr., Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $10 million.) Jones is a defensive ace still, and his expiring contract gives the Clippers some wiggle room to move him. They’re caught in the Aspiration pause, however.

Kyle Kuzma, Bucks. (Remaining contract: one year, $20 million,) His expiring contract is attractive and if the Bucks pull a sign-and-trade for Peyton Watson, Bennedict Mathurin or Jonathan Kuminga, he could be involved.

DeAndre Hunter, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $25 million.) The Kings want to keep him as an expiring contract they could potentially flip, but he’s being mentioned as a possible target in the summer market.

Royce O’Neale, Hornets. (Remaining contract: two years, $21 million,) The Hornets would not be able to trade O’Neale with anyone else yet, so they could wait on a deal. But the team has gotten calls about moving him on after he was traded last month.

Jake LaRavia, Lakers. (Remaining contract: one year, $6 million.) Hustles, plays every game, but inconsistent. His contract makes him an attractive piece, though, as the Lakers figure out how to finish their roster.

Herb Jones, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: four years, $82 million, including player option.) Jones is a popular name on the market, but the Pelicans are said to want two first-round picks, and with Jones having struggled with injuries and his 3-point shot in the past two seasons, that’s probably too steep. His remaining contract scares off potential suitors, too.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) Johnson was a disaster in his lone season in Denver, and he has been a prominent feature on the NBA trade rumor mill for years now. He still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest, but the Nuggets value the fact that he has an expiring contract.

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) Like Gafford, Washington is aging out of the Mavericks’ timeline, as he turns 28 this summer. He’s a stretch 4 who plays good defense, but his shooting has been suspect–he made just 32.5% of his 3s last year. Like Gafford, they’re hoping to get a first-round pick, but the contract is prohibitive.

NBA Trade Rumors: Power Forwards/Centers Who Could Still Move

Jalen Smith, Bulls. (Remaining contract: one year, $9 million.) Plenty of teams are still on the hunt for a backup center, and Smith would be a nice fit in multiple situations. The Bulls could cash in for younger assets.

Nikola Jovic, Heat. (Remaining contract: four years, $62 million.) There is trepidation about trading for Jovic, who is certainly available and is still only 23 years old. But the remaining contract is a hefty bite for teams to take. Are the Mavericks the answer?

Grant Williams, Hornets. (Remaining contract: one year, $15 million.) The Hornets are not quite done with their roster, and Williams’ expiring deal has some value. He can still be a worthy big man off the bench.

Zeke Nnaji, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: four years, $32 million.) Dumping Nnaji would get the Nuggets under the second apron and free them up to resolve Peyton Watson’s situation. The Hornets are a potential landing spot.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) The Lakers have been trying to find a taker for Vanderbilt, but no one has been eager to take on his contract. It’s possible the Lakers will use him in their rotation, much to JJ Redick’s chagrin, and attempt to trade him during the season.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Someone may have to go depending on how the Peyton Watson ordeal finishes. It could be Gordon, though his recent injury history makes that tough.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 3 years, $54 million.) Gafford will be 28 in October, and with the Mavs focused on getting younger, moving him along has been one of the team’s top options. They’re hoping to get a first-round pick for Gafford, but that might be a big ask because of his contract.