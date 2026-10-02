Celtics ‘Win Now’ Trade Pitch Lands Nikola Jokic For Paul George, Picks

The Boston Celtics more than 13 years ago pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets that gave them the draft picks that built their 2024 championship team.

Now, a new trade pitch aimed at the Celtics would have them dealing away their own four first-round picks and their long-term future to get a player who could put them over the top to win now.

A trade assembled using the tools at FanSpo sends Nikola Jokić from the Denver Nuggets to the Boston Celtics for Paul George and four first-round picks, a swap reshaping two franchises.

Jokić has turned down extensions in each of the last two offseasons, so any deal hinges on a superstar with an open contract future.

Jokić, 31, was born Feb. 19, 1995, in Sombor, Serbia, and the Denver Nuggets drafted him 41st in 2014 out of Mega Basket in Belgrade. He owns three MVP awards (2021, 2022, 2024), a 2023 title and Finals MVP, eight All-Star selections and six All-NBA First Team nods.

Last season he averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.7 assists in 65 games, leading the league in the latter two categories, according to NBA.com‘s player profile.

George, 36, was born May 2, 1990, in Palmdale, California, and Indiana took him 10th in 2010 out of Fresno State. He is a nine-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA selection and 2016 Olympic gold medalist.

He missed the final 21 games of 2024-25, then dealt with knee and ankle issues and a 25-game suspension last season, according to Sports Forecaster, though he still averaged 17.3 points, according to NBA.com.

Nikola Jokić Trade Brings Four Boston Celtics Picks

The 2027 first is Boston’s own. The Celtics’ preseason win total projection sits at 51.5, a range that usually produces a pick in the late teens or early 20s. FanSpo‘s projected 13-win jump from Jokić would push it toward the end of the first round.

The 2028 first comes with a catch. San Antonio holds swap rights from the Feb. 10, 2022, Derrick White trade, according to Pro Sports Transactions. The Spurs can exchange their 2028 first for Boston’s unless the Celtics land No. 1.

The 2031 first belongs to Philadelphia, unprotected, acquired July 6, 2026, in the Jaylen Brown trade, according to RealGM‘s Celtics page. Joel Embiid will be 37 then and Brown 34, so it could land anywhere from the lottery to the 20s.

The 2033 first is also Boston’s own. Jayson Tatum turns 35 that spring.

Boston Celtics Salary Cap Cost of Jokić Swap

George earns $54,126,380 this season. Jokić earns $59,033,114, with a $62,841,702 player option for 2027-28, according to HoopsHype.

Salary-matching rules allow 125% plus $250,000, so the deal fits, according to the NBA’s 2026-27 cap announcement. Boston would absorb $4,906,734 more, become a tax team and face a hard cap at the first apron of $209.015 million. Denver would shrink to 11 standard contracts and need three more.

Jokić said in late September he will sign next year “if they want me,” <a