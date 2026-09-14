Celtics Make Paul George Announcement Ahead of New Season

The Boston Celtics are about to give fans their first real look at three of the biggest names added this offseason. After acquiring Paul George, Mike Conley Jr. and Mitchell Robinson over a month ago, Boston has yet to formally introduce any of them. For a fan base used to hearing from new additions almost immediately after a trade or signing, the wait has made for an unusually quiet stretch of the offseason.

That changes this week.

Celtics Set Introduction Date for New Additions

George, Conley and Robinson will officially be introduced Tuesday, Sept. 15, according to Noa Dalzell. The event takes place at the Auerbach Center. Team president Brad Stevens and coach Joe Mazzulla are both expected to attend.

It’s been a chaotic stretch for Celtics fans this summer. The Jaylen Brown trade reshaped the roster almost overnight. George, Conley and Robinson joined the organization in the middle of that storm. But they haven’t formally spoken as Celtics yet. The news cycle slowed in July. After that, fans had little to dig into beyond speculation about fit and rotations. Tuesday’s event changes that. All three players get a public platform to talk about their new team. They can share their expectations for the season and explain how they see themselves fitting into Boston’s plans.

George’s session figures to draw particular attention. It’ll likely be his first real chance to speak publicly about the trade. That deal sent him from the Philadelphia 76ers to Boston. It came in exchange for Jaylen Brown back in July. He’ll also likely address how he fits alongside Jayson Tatum going forward. That trade drew heavy scrutiny at the time. Hearing directly from George could shed real light on how Boston’s front office is thinking about the roster.

Final Word for Boston

With the regular season a little over a month away, Tuesday’s introduction gives Boston fans their first real chance to hear directly from the players expected to shape this season. Between George’s fit with Tatum, Robinson’s role addressing the frontcourt, and Conley settling into a veteran backcourt presence, reporters will have plenty to dig into once the podium opens up.