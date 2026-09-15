Celtics’ Paul George Breaks Silence on Jaylen Brown Trade

The Boston Celtics introduced their newest addition to the media this week. Paul George sat down at the podium for the first time since arriving from Philadelphia, joined by teammates fielding their own share of questions about a roster that looks very different from the one that took the floor last spring.

The trade that brought George to Boston wasn’t a small one. It sent him north along with four future draft picks in exchange for Jaylen Brown, a player who spent over a decade building a bond with the city and helped raise a championship banner just two years ago. Fans didn’t hide their disappointment with the return once the deal became official.

George addressed that reaction directly on Tuesday, and he didn’t dodge the emotional weight behind it.

George on the Backlash From Celtics Fans

“It’s fair to live with that emotion, given what JB stood for and what he brought, and the history. He was a part of raising a banner.” That’s how George framed the fan backlash when asked about stepping into a trade that cost the city one of its most beloved players.

George didn’t stop there. He made clear he understood exactly what Brown meant to the organization and the fan base, and that he never took the frustration personally.

George’s Role Alongside Jayson Tatum

George also made clear he has no interest in trying to replace what Brown built in Boston. Instead, he positioned himself as a complementary piece next to Jayson Tatum, calling himself a co-partner rather than a centerpiece. He pointed to his past experience playing alongside another star wing as proof that role can work.

George’s Health Heading Into the Season

Health is the other major storyline hanging over George’s arrival. His final two seasons in Philadelphia fell well short of his usual standard, with his scoring dipping below 20 points a game for the first time since a 2014-15 season cut short by injury. George said he’s put that stretch behind him physically, describing himself as fully healed and back to feeling like his old self heading into training camp.

The Celtics’ Full Offseason Haul

The Celtics didn’t stop at George this offseason. Longtime point guard Mike Conley Jr. joined as well. Team president Brad Stevens said the veteran presence of both newcomers has already been noticeable inside the building. Center Mitchell Robinson rounded out the offseason haul. He left the defending champion New York Knicks to sign with Boston. Personal reasons kept him away from Tuesday’s press conference. Stevens said Robinson has already been working with the team. He left no doubt about how he feels about the group as a whole, calling it one he genuinely likes and expects to be good.

Boston opens its season Oct. 20 against the Detroit Pistons, with a very different roster than the one fans said goodbye to this summer.